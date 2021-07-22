Partial closures on Oregon Way Friday during construction

A block of Oregon Way will go down to one lane Friday as Longview prepares the road for major construction.

The stretch of road between Beech Street and Baltimore Street will be affected by the roadwork between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. There will be single lane closures along both directions of the road throughout the day and full blockages at the Baltimore Street intersection for up to 20 minutes.

On street parking will not be permitted on the southbound side of Oregon Way along that block during the roadwork.

Longview Public Works will be out doing pavement grinding and surface preparations to prepare Oregon Way to receive new asphalt later this summer. Similar road work limits happened on the blocks between Baltimore and Tennant Way earlier in July.

