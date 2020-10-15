 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Part of West Side Highway closed Friday
0 comments

Part of West Side Highway closed Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

The installation of infrastructure for a housing development under construction in Castle Rock will close the West Side Highway between Quick and Gassman roads starting at 7 a.m. Friday.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution and follow the detour sign and flaggers.

For up-to-date information, call the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works at 360-577-3030, visit the website www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or search for the department's page on Facebook.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News