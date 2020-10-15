Part of West Side Highway closed Friday

The installation of infrastructure for a housing development under construction in Castle Rock will close the West Side Highway between Quick and Gassman roads starting at 7 a.m. Friday.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution and follow the detour sign and flaggers.
For up-to-date information, call the Cowlitz County Department of Public Works at 360-577-3030, visit the website www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/publicworks or search for the department's page on Facebook.
