 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Part of South Pacific Road in Kelso to close Wednesday for emergency repairs

  • 0
Construction

Part of South Pacific Road in Kelso is scheduled to be closed Wednesday for emergency sewer repairs.

City of Kelso officials advise drivers to use alternate routes while the road is closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Yew Street and Laurel Street.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Queen is horsing around for royal fans in celebration of Platinum Jubilee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News