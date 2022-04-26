Part of South Pacific Avenue in Kelso to close Wednesday for emergency repairs

Part of South Pacific Avenue in Kelso is scheduled to be closed Wednesday for emergency sewer repairs.
City of Kelso officials advise drivers to use alternate routes while the road is closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Yew Street and Laurel Street.
