Part of I-5 in Centralia, Chehalis to close overnight this weekend

LEWIS COUNTY — Overnight work to repair part of Interstate 5 in Centralia and Chehalis will block both directions at different times Friday and Saturday nights, and early Saturday and Sunday.

Northbound and southbound I-5 will be intermittently closed between Harrison Avenue and 13th Street for emergency pavement repairs from recent extreme weather, reports the Washington State Department of Transportation.

From 8 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday, northbound I-5 is scheduled to be closed and drivers will be detoured to exit 82 at Harrison Avenue in Centralia.

From 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, southbound I-5 will be reduced to one lane north of 13th Street in Chehalis to milepost 76 and the southbound onramp at exit 77 for Main Street and State Route 6 will be closed.

WSDOT encourages drivers to use alternate routes during closures.

