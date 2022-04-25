Part of Clark Creek Road, north of Longview, scheduled to be closed Tuesday

The 600 block of Clark Creek Road, northwest of Longview Heights, is scheduled to be closed Tuesday as crews replace a private bridge destroyed during January's heavy rains.
The road is scheduled to be closed form 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. when Five Rivers Construction crews will install the bridge's girders, reports Cowlitz County Public Works.
