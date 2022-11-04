 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Part of Alpha Drive closed due to water over roadway

Road water warning

A sign posted in November 2021 along Alpha Drive warns drivers about risks of flooding and standing water.

 Brennen Kauffman

Cowlitz County Public Works crews Friday morning closed the 100 block of Alpha Drive, off West Side Highway, because of water over the roadway. 

Drivers are asked to avoid going through the closure and to use alternative routes of Beacon Hill Drive or Inglewood Drive. 

Heavy rain moved into the region Thursday, with up to three inches forecast for the low-lands, according to the National Weather Service. The rain will likely cause flooding in urban areas and flood-prone creeks and rivers, according to the forecast. Precipitation will decrease throughout Saturday.

This story will be updated.

