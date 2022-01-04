Part of 30th Avenue in Longview continues to be closed for utility work

Underground utility work in Longview has been extended a week due to weather delays.
Officials say 30th Avenue will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction from 29th Avenue to Cypress Street through at least Friday.
Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.
