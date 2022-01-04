 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Part of 30th Avenue in Longview continues to be closed for utility work

Construction

Underground utility work in Longview has been extended a week due to weather delays.

Officials say 30th Avenue will continue to be reduced to one lane in each direction from 29th Avenue to Cypress Street through at least Friday. 

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Three weirdest restaurants from around the world

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News