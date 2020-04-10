Parks postpone two free days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Washington State Parks is postponing two scheduled free days for April. April 11 and 22 were the fourth and fifth of 12 planned free days, when visitors are not required to display a Discover Pass for day use of state parks.

According to a Thursday press release, State Parks will designate two days later in the year as replacements. Those exact dates have not yet been scheduled.

In addition to the two dates yet to be determined, the remaining free days for 2020 are: June 6, June 7, June 13, Aug. 25, Sept. 26, Nov. 11 and Nov. 27

