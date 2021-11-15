Parks board finalizing plans for Lake Sacajawea renovations

The city of Longview is taking the final steps to plan out the Lake Sacajawea renovations that will take place over the next year.
Plans for the renovation project were presented to the Parks and Recreation Board during its Monday night meeting. The board met to decide the paint color for the bathroom, one of the last decisions needed before the project goes out to bid early next year.
The improvement projects for the lake have been in the works for nearly a year. Longview received $900,000 during this year’s state legislative session to cover the majority of the renovation costs for the park. The city will cover the remaining $150,000 for the project.
Replacing the 30-year old public bathroom located near Martin’s Dock will be the most expensive of the three planned improvements, with an estimated cost of $700,000. The parks board was set to choose between two color schemes for the bathroom and discuss the two proposed designs for the bathroom’s layout.
The two proposed designs have the same square footage and the same number of stalls and doors, but have a two-foot difference in roof height and change how the sidewalk wraps around the building.
The other construction projects are replacing the sidewalk between the Hemlock Street foot bridge and Kessler Boulevard, including possibly improving the curb ramps along Kessler, and repairing the concrete panels and wood railings that make up Martin’s Dock.
The presentation to the park board estimates the project will have a construction bid awarded by the City Council by April. The sidewalk work would take place between May and the annual Fourth of July events at the lake, with the bathroom and dock upgrades following in the second half of 2022.
The Parks and Recreation Board also is working on crafting a new policy to allow military honors to be held within city parks.