Parks and Recreation classes

The following enrichment classes are sponsored by the Longview Parks and Recreation Department. Registration is accepted weekdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Parks and Rec office, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; or online at https://register.communitypass.net/reg/.

Unless otherwise noted, for details, call 360-442-5400.

Ballet: 4:45-5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 22, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 6-8. Learn the basic ballet steps and improve gross motor skills through games and creative movement. Small performance the last day of class. Instructor Kristy Larson from the Evergreen Dance Center. $39 residents, $44 nonresidents.

Creative Dance: 4-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Feb. 22, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; ages 3-5. Fun gams, songs and creative movement used to help young dancers learn gross motors skills and the foundational movements of dance. Instructor Kristy Larson of the Evergreen Dance Center. $39 residents, $44 nonresidents.

Babysitting: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 19, Parks and Recreation building, 2920 Douglas St., Longview; ages 8-14. Class covers first aid basics, healthy treats, ideas for games and projects, safety concerns and diaper duty. Instructor Lucia Alejandro. $31 residents, $36 nonresidents.

Horsemanship (Beginning): 5:30-6:30p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 22-March 8, Longacres Stables, 2290 Dike Road, Longview; ages 6-16. Learn English riding skills; expert instruction provided in basic horsemanship including safety, rules, grooming and tacking. Instructor Donna Longacre; $61 residents, $66 nonresidents.

Mini Tutus: 1-1:45 p.m. Wednesdays, March 2-23, Luminary Dance Academy, 1051 12th Ave., Longview; ages 3-5. Learn basic movements through the use of the dancer's imagination. Dance encourages body awareness, improved rhythm and coordination, and development of counting and jumping skills. Instructor Natasha Kreitzer of the academy. $39 residents, $44 nonresident.

