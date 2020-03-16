Parents worry about food, child care; schools still working on plans

Monday marked the first day of the six-week COVID-19 related school closure for most local schools, and local parents said they were worried about lost learning time, child care and meals as school districts continued to work on plans for all three.

Feeding out-of-school students is Diana Allen’s biggest concern, she said Monday. The Longview mother had walked to the Youth Link and Family Center with both her children and some neighbors’ children to pick up bagged lunches and breakfasts from one of the Longview School District’s meal pick up points.

“The biggest affect is a lot of people might not know about the lunches,” Allen said.

She said many people will need the extra food, especially with grocery stores unable to keep shelves stocked due to panic buying.

Longview father Andrew Martin said he’s had to stop his part-time work as a mechanic to care for his child and his girlfriend’s two children. He said he feels the COVID-19 situation in Cowlitz County was not dire enough to close schools.

“It’s ridiculous,” Martin said as he played “red light, green light” with the three children at Victoria Freeman Park near Link on Monday afternoon. “Shutting schools down is outrageous. There’s no need for it.”