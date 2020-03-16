Parents worry about food, child care; schools still working on plans

Monday marked the first day of the six-week COVID-19 related school closure for most local schools, and local parents said they were worried about lost learning time, child care and meals as school districts continued to work on plans for all three.
Feeding out-of-school students is Diana Allen’s biggest concern, she said Monday. The Longview mother had walked to the Youth Link and Family Center with both her children and some neighbors’ children to pick up bagged lunches and breakfasts from one of the Longview School District’s meal pick up points.
“The biggest affect is a lot of people might not know about the lunches,” Allen said.
She said many people will need the extra food, especially with grocery stores unable to keep shelves stocked due to panic buying.
Longview father Andrew Martin said he’s had to stop his part-time work as a mechanic to care for his child and his girlfriend’s two children. He said he feels the COVID-19 situation in Cowlitz County was not dire enough to close schools.
“It’s ridiculous,” Martin said as he played “red light, green light” with the three children at Victoria Freeman Park near Link on Monday afternoon. “Shutting schools down is outrageous. There’s no need for it.”
He said he was worried about the kids, who are in first and third grade, will fall behind in school.
“My son is already behind in school,” Martin said.
He said he was also worried the closure would shorten summer break.
Rebecca Munger said she’s also worried about her three school-aged children falling behind. One of her sons has a learning disability, she said, and school vacations always cause him to slide back in his lessons.
“I’m trying to find things to keep him up from forgetting, but also things that will interest him,” Munger said while awaiting meal delivery at Link.
While she’s a stay-at-home mom and isn’t worried about child care, she said she will be pressed for time by taking on the role of a teacher. And she said her sister has struggled to find sufficient care for one of her children and has reached out to relatives for help.
Marcia Jacobs, spokeswoman with Child Care Aware Washington, said parents who need child care could call the organization at 1-800-446-1114.
Child Care Aware Washington is a statewide nonprofit that holds the state child care referral contract. They maintain a database of licensed child care centers for free and also help parents find local child care.
Jacobs said at this time, the organization is also tracking child care closures and programs with open slots. The Child Care Aware Washington website also has financial aid resources available.
“In some cases parents are working from home,” Jacobs said. “We’re matching families to providers with availability.”
She said the organization has seen a spike in calls, especially last Friday.
Jim Murphy, Three Rivers Christian School early learning center director, said attendance at the child care center has dropped to half the normal rate. The school just switched to online instruction, and he said there hasn’t been an influx of new requests yet.
Erin Hart, Three Rivers Christian superintendent, said more people might contact the child care center next week “after the dust settles.”
She said the center will stay open unless directed to close by the state, and it has stringent cleaning methods, rooms with separate HVAC systems and has moved to smaller class sizes.
“It’s still important for our community to have access to child care centers that are taking this seriously,” Hart said. “We have health protocols in place. ... We’re not taking this lightly. Especially for families with first responders and health care workers, their children need a place.”
Lower Columbia College’s Early Learning Center will be partially open, according to a press release. While Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance classrooms located in schools will close until April 24, the LCC east, west and Memorial Park locations will remain open to families with a parent who works in the healthcare industry or emergency services and those at risk of losing employment.
However, it will stop tooth brushing and family style meals, and children will have their temperature taken when they arrive.
And Educational Service District 112 spokeswoman Monique Dugaw said ESD 112 child care centers across the state are seeing lower numbers of children.
“However, it is very early in the week and we expect the situation could change in the coming days,” Dugaw said. “We have plans in place to evaluate needs each day and staff accordingly.”
Longview School District spokesman Rick Parrish said the district is still working to set up child care for children of first responders and medical personnel, as Gov. Jay Inslee asked in his coronavirus directive, Parrish said, as is Kelso School District.
“We’re in the process of trying to figure out every way we can help and support the community and those most in need,” Parrish said.
Kelso plans to provide free childcare for parents working within the medical field or as first responders only. The care will be for K-5 and the district hopes to have the program active by next Monday, according to a press release.
Kalama is also still working on plans for child care and online learning, spokesman Nick Shamac said, and is the only Cowlitz County public school district planning to provide online learning.
Woodland will share lists of online activities students can do over the closure. And it is asking families to take a child care needs survey to come up with a plan for child care.
Lower Columbia College campus will be closed to all students and visitors March 20 to April 14, and all events and activities for those dates are also canceled. The spring quarter will run April 20 to June 18, and all classes will be delivered online, according to a press release.