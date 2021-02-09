Parents, teachers, students push Longview to begin hybrid learning in secondary schools

One after the other, parents, teachers and students zoomed in on the Longview School Board on Monday night, pressing them to move older students to hybrid learning.
In an emotionally charged virtual confrontation, the school board’s online audience pointed to Kelso, Castle Rock, Toutle and Wahkiakum as neighboring school districts that have all brought K-12 back, overriding state guidelines.
Nearly two dozen people commented at the meeting, many needing to pause partway through their three-minute time to compose themselves.
Trish West, a district first grade teacher and mother of an eighth grader and a junior, said the extended remote learning was creating screen-addicted, isolated, depressed children. She urged the board to vote to allow older students to return to class.
“You know how agonizing it is when your kid wants something so badly and you cannot do anything to make it happen,” she told the board. “You can make it happen. We are literally running out of time.”
Other people emphasized students’ depression and slipping grades over the hour-long public comment period and questioned why the district was still following state guidelines.
Parent Stacy Keith asked why “Longview thinks it’s so special” compared to other districts, adding that her middle and high schooler would “do anything to get back in school.”
Superintendent Dan Zorn said at the meeting that while there are “districts in in Washington that have chosen not to adhere to the guidelines and have chosen to go in a different direction,” the board authorized him to reopen along the guidelines.
The state guidelines say communities with 350 or more new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and test positivity exceeding 10% should limit learning groups to 15 students and only have elementary students in class. Those in moderate-risk areas, with 50 to 350 new cases per 100,000 people in two weeks and where the test positivity rate is between 5% and 10%, can add middle schoolers. At 200 cases or less high schools could return.
However, the final decision has been left to individual districts. The guidelines are not binding.
Most Cowlitz County districts have chosen to move ahead with hybrid learning — in school for part of the week, online at home for the rest of the week — for older students, even as the county’s two-week rate has surpassed 350 cases per 100,000 for the past 10 weeks, according to the health department.
Board member is parent
Board member Crystal Moldenhauer said she has five students in the district and sees firsthand how students are “deteriorating.” She asked her fellow board members to consider a special meeting to take more immediate action.
“Keeping them out is destroying our children and their mental health,” she said. “We have to do something. We have to figure something out.”
She said Zorn “has done an amazing job in the elementary schools” and she’s confident that with the same safety protocols older students could return.
Those protocols include desks six feet apart, one-way hallways, health checks, mandatory masks and constant cleaning. The district also works closely with the health department to do contact tracing and publishes positive cases on its dashboard. There are also “COVID safety teams” in each school, composed of the nurse, the principal and union representatives, that help each school work through questions and modifications to the protocols.
Board president Don Wiitala said the board would discuss the issue at the board planning meeting, which is when the board sets what will be on the next meeting’s agenda.
“I understand there are schools going to school but ... that’s not a reason we do what they do,” he said. “There are schools that are still not attending (in person) like we are.”
Board Vice President Jennifer Leach said she had heard people’s concerns and she was also frustrated, “but I also rely on the public health professionals for guidance.”
Numbers trending down
She said with numbers trending down, she felt like “we’re finally making some progress as a community to get it under control.”
However, Zorn said the district’s teachers are likely six to eight weeks away from getting vaccines, because “supply continues to be a real challenge.”
Brenda Warren, who has two children at Mark Morris High School, said as a dental hygienist she’s been safely back at work for months.
“We need to ask our teachers to go back and work the six to eight weeks until they get vaccinated,” she said. “Grocery people have been doing it, retail people have been doing it, so have doctors and dentists. I just feel like its not asking a lot. The rest of the world is doing it.”
While some parents raised the question of a possible teacher strike, union representatives pushed back. SEIU representative Shawn Nyman said, “As one of three bargaining leaders I assure you there has not been a conversation about that.”
She added that while some staff members may “need to take leave because they’re vulnerable or they live with someone vulnerable,” that does not constitute a strike nor does it mean they’re “abandoning their students.”
LEA President Jerry Forsman said the unions understand the pressure the school district faces and asked that any decisions be made on the side of safety and science, because “only with complete cooperation of the community, parents and staff can we ... open schools.”
‘Give kids a chance’
Healthcare provider and parent of two high schoolers Anik St. Martin said the guidelines and the district’s choice to keep students in remote learning do not make sense to her and she can no longer “logically tell my children why they’re home.”
“Even in the worst of times when the ship is sinking the first people we save are the kids,” she said. “We tell them they come first, but that’s not what we’re showing them.”
St. Martin and many other parents asked the school board to give older kids the chance to try hybrid. Several students asked for the same.
Mark Morris student Josh Pond said while he was “so very grateful” for the teachers who have “adapted to online learning and tried their best,” physical safety could no longer take precedence over mental health.
Student’s ‘emotional roller coaster’
Kennedy, a senior at R.A. Long, called the last year an “emotional roller coaster” and said many of her classmates have given up on online learning. Fellow R.A. Long freshman Ava Williams said while her academics are not suffering, her mental health is.
“I’m a social butterfly, and it’s really taken a toll on my mental health,” she said through tears.
Mark Morris junior Elise Aguirre told the board she would be blunt: “Online schooling really sucks.”
“Education is no longer about learning but completing the hours of homework a week to pass the class and move on,” she said.
Teachers also weighed in. Kindergarten teacher Allyson Box asked the community to remember that “teachers are not at fault for this,” saying she’s been hearing educator-bashing comments.
“Please remember that teachers are working very, very hard to try to give your students what they need,” she said. “I want you to remember that we are doing everything that we can possibly can. We’re working double and triple amounts of work.”
Middle school teacher and parent Jodi McLean said while she was “trying my best to meet the needs of my students, they need to be in class with me.”
“I see so many falling behind and falling through the cracks and I’m not there to help them,” she said, adding that she’s been working with small groups in person and the academic and mood improvements are rapidly apparent.
Board given failing grade
Several people had harsher criticism for the board.
District employee Jeff Miller said he saw students failing in large numbers and asked “When the numbers get really bad about students that have failed, will the board have the courage to look at the teachers and say we failed you?”
Parent Sean Turpin agreed that “the board is the only one failing the kids,” and challenged just one board member to take a stand and push a vote to return. He pointed to parent surveys in the early fall that showed majority support to return to class.
Parent Britney Brown said the board was “withholding their education” and “damaging our kids.”
“It’s beyond frustrating that Kelso is at least hybrid,” she said. “You could give us that much.”
Zorn on Tuesday told TDN that he appreciated the community coming out and sharing difficult, personal stories.
“It’s essential for us to hear and important for us to hear,” he said.
