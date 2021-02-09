Parents, teachers, students push Longview to begin hybrid learning in secondary schools

Numbers trending down

She said with numbers trending down, she felt like “we’re finally making some progress as a community to get it under control.”

However, Zorn said the district’s teachers are likely six to eight weeks away from getting vaccines, because “supply continues to be a real challenge.”

Brenda Warren, who has two children at Mark Morris High School, said as a dental hygienist she’s been safely back at work for months.

“We need to ask our teachers to go back and work the six to eight weeks until they get vaccinated,” she said. “Grocery people have been doing it, retail people have been doing it, so have doctors and dentists. I just feel like its not asking a lot. The rest of the world is doing it.”

While some parents raised the question of a possible teacher strike, union representatives pushed back. SEIU representative Shawn Nyman said, “As one of three bargaining leaders I assure you there has not been a conversation about that.”

She added that while some staff members may “need to take leave because they’re vulnerable or they live with someone vulnerable,” that does not constitute a strike nor does it mean they’re “abandoning their students.”