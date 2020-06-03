Parent groups to hold graduation ceremonies from Longview seniors

Parent groups are organizing three events for Longview seniors this weekend, including a Friday night Mark Morris grad walk, a Friday night R.A. Long senior sunset and a Saturday graduation party at the lake. None of those events are school-affiliated.
The only district-sponsored event, according to district spokesman Rick Parrish, is an optional in-person diploma pickup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at both high schools.
The event will function similarly to the cap and gown pickup, Parrish said, and will offer parents and students a chance to take photos together.
"We’ve been able to operate safely" using the drive-by method, Parrish said, which is why the district chose to do a drive-by diploma pickup, too.
The district will hold its virtual ceremony at 3 p.m. Saturday and Discovery High will hold a very small in-person ceremony Saturday, Parrish said, in which students will pick up their diplomas from the school one at a time.
This is to comply with the state's "Safe Start" reopening plan. Cowlitz County is in Phase 2, meaning gatherings should be limited to five people from outside a household while following social distancing measures and wearing masks.
Friday night at 7 p.m., Mark Morris senior parents are holding a celebratory walk near the Japanese Garden at Lake Sacajawea.
According to a Facebook post, the walk will start on the Kessler side and include a small section of the lake path. Then, they will gather in the grass, spaced out in 6-foot intervals, to take a group photo and throw caps, the post said.
"This walk is a way for our seniors to get their moment in the spotlight while friends and family take pictures (and) videotape while cheering them on," the post said.
Seniors who want to participate should arrive at 6:45 p.m. to be spaced 6 feet apart in their caps and gowns.
While the event is for Mark Morris students, the Facebook post said if a senior from another local high school shows up in their cap and gown they will not be turned away.
"I just wanted a way for the kids to still experience that special moment of walking in their cap and gown to 'Pomp and Circumstance' while being cheered on," organizer Heather Moor-Larson said in the Facebook post.
Family and friends are invited to watch, cheer, make signs and take photos, the post said, as long as they stay socially distanced.
"As a community, let’s show these grads how proud we are of them by showing up and making some noise! For this to be a success, though, all the seniors and family members will need to please remember to practice safe distancing rules that have been put into place by the state of Washington," the post said.
At 7:45 p.m. Friday, R.A. Long seniors are invited to gather at the Memorial Stadium practice field for the traditional senior sunset, but this year, it will be socially distant.
"Even though the sun set on the Class of 2020's senior year back in March, we plan to keep the tradition alive," organizer Andrea Bergquist said in a Facebook post.
RAL seniors who want to participate should meet at the practice field, bring a chair or blanket and "please practice social distancing while you soak up this special senior moment," the post said.
There will also be an opportunity for seniors to record a short message for a "video yearbook," the post said.
The event will encompass the last "Friday Night Lights" moment, during which schools across the state have been lighting stadium lights at 8:20 p.m. to honor the class of 2020.
It will end when the sun sets around 9 p.m., the post said.
Finally, Bergquist is also organizing a "RAL Grad Finale 2020" Saturday in the area of the Hemlock Street footbridge and Hemlock Street Plaza.
Starting around 1 p.m., R.A. Long graduates are invited to meet at the lake to "continue the celebration" with gift baskets, tassel-flipping and cap-throwing, as well as photos, the post says.
Neither Bergquist nor Moor-Larson were available for comment Wednesday afternoon. For more information, visit the following Facebook event pages: "RAL Grad Finale 2020," "RAL Senior Sunset 2020" and "Non School Affiliated MMHS Senior Walk at Lake Sacajawea."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.