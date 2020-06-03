Parent groups to hold graduation ceremonies from Longview seniors

According to a Facebook post, the walk will start on the Kessler side and include a small section of the lake path. Then, they will gather in the grass, spaced out in 6-foot intervals, to take a group photo and throw caps, the post said.

"This walk is a way for our seniors to get their moment in the spotlight while friends and family take pictures (and) videotape while cheering them on," the post said.

Seniors who want to participate should arrive at 6:45 p.m. to be spaced 6 feet apart in their caps and gowns.

While the event is for Mark Morris students, the Facebook post said if a senior from another local high school shows up in their cap and gown they will not be turned away.

"I just wanted a way for the kids to still experience that special moment of walking in their cap and gown to 'Pomp and Circumstance' while being cheered on," organizer Heather Moor-Larson said in the Facebook post.

Family and friends are invited to watch, cheer, make signs and take photos, the post said, as long as they stay socially distanced.