'Parade of Lighted Floats' holiday event set for Saturday in Kalama

Kalama is trading lighted boats for lighted floats this year, with the town's first holiday parade taking place Saturday.

The Kalama Chamber of Commerce's Parade of Lighted Floats also includes a holiday shopping event, holiday displays, caroling, Santa photos and hot chocolate.

The event runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, with the parade beginning at 6 p.m. First Street from Ivy Street to Elm Street will be closed and will reopen after the parade.

Following the parade, the Port of Kalama is holding a free Christmas event at 7 p.m. at its Interpretive Center. The port is screening "The Polar Express" movie, offering hot beverages and treats and photos with its locomotive.

Taryn Nelson, chamber treasurer and parade organizer, said the parade has 18 entries and will last about 30 minutes.

Since the event is new, organizers don't know exactly what size of crowd to expect, but the turnout should be similar to the summer parade, Nelson said.

Attendees are highly encouraged to walk or car pool downtown because parking is limited, Nelson said. Once downtown parking spots fill up, drivers will be directed to overflow parking on West Frontage near the pedestrian bridge, where crossing guards will help people get to town, she said.

The event aims to promote supporting local businesses and restaurants, some of which are running specials or extending hours to be open during the event, Nelson said. A few businesses have invited local artisans to set up "pop up" shops Saturday, she said.

"We're excited to have a holiday event that's easy going, laid back, small-town friendly," Nelson said. "The boat festival got to kind of be a really big undertaking as far as crowd control, and I think this will be a lot less stress. We're looking forward to it."

The Festival of Lighted Boats, hosted by the chamber and the Dolphin Yacht Club at the Kalama Marina, grew significantly over recent years. About 3,000 to 4,000 people attended in 2018 and 2019, straining organizers and city resources.

The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic and this year because the yacht club had a conflict.

