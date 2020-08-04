Pandemic restrictions spur creative home projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pam Sterling already had a soul for home improvement, interior design and building beautiful things, but the last few months gave her a special project to tackle.

Since moving to live with her parents on their 3.5-acre Blauser Road property in Castle Rock about six years ago, Sterling has worked from home as an online life coach for business owners. In the meantime, she’s remodeled the downstairs, set up a gym and sun room and taken on other projects around the house.

But the pandemic restrictions mean her mom and dad, ages 88 and 90, who were usually active at the local senior center, are now spending most of their time at home. The house has a front deck that leads to a catwalk which is as old as the 35-year-old house, and her mom usually goes out there to wash windows.

The catwalk had become so rotted that it was getting unsafe, Sterling said, and with her parents spending more time at home, fixing it became the perfect project: “I told her, you’re not allowed out here until I fix this thing,” Sterling said.

So Sterling and her parents remade the space, building a new deck with cedar and “wild hog” (a type of railing). They added solar lights and redid the garden area to highlight her mom’s hanging flower baskets.