Pandemic leaves more litter, fewer cleanups in Cowlitz County and beyond

Susan Rice is stepping up local litter clean up efforts, while the state has pulled back.

Rice said she grabs litter she sees along streets on her roughly 5-mile walks, about four days a week, from her Longview condo to near the Hall of Justice in Kelso.

+2 Businesses, city organizations team up to beautify county For the last decade, The Stripper Antiques owner Tracy Laurinat has planted flowers on city property across the street from his Allen Street b…

“Who likes to see garbage?” she asked.

For more than a year, the state has suspended or cut programs to pick up litter due to COVID-19. As a result, roadways throughout Washington are covered with more garbage than before the pandemic, while individuals like Rice are contributing their own time to keep local streets clean.

COVID cuts

State-sponsored litter pick-up programs have operated with fewer people working less hours for more than a year.

The Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program was suspended from spring 2020 to May, and the Department of Ecology’s paid Youth Corps is operating on less staff. According to the state, Adopt-a-Highway volunteers usually pick up 40% of litter on state highways, and Ecology’s Youth Corps grab 20%.

The Department of Ecology reports nearly 200,000 fewer pounds of litter were picked up by its staff in southwest Washington in 2020 compared to 2019.

Longview to enforce 2019 shopping cart ordinance by fall to prevent theft, litter A 2019 law to prevent people from stealing shopping carts and abandoning them in Longview is expected to be enforced by fall.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}