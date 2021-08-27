Pandemic leaves more litter, fewer cleanups in Cowlitz County and beyond

Susan Rice is stepping up local litter clean up efforts, while the state has pulled back.
Rice said she grabs litter she sees along streets on her roughly 5-mile walks, about four days a week, from her Longview condo to near the Hall of Justice in Kelso.
“Who likes to see garbage?” she asked.
For more than a year, the state has suspended or cut programs to pick up litter due to COVID-19. As a result, roadways throughout Washington are covered with more garbage than before the pandemic, while individuals like Rice are contributing their own time to keep local streets clean.
COVID cuts
State-sponsored litter pick-up programs have operated with fewer people working less hours for more than a year.
The Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway volunteer program was suspended from spring 2020 to May, and the Department of Ecology’s paid Youth Corps is operating on less staff. According to the state, Adopt-a-Highway volunteers usually pick up 40% of litter on state highways, and Ecology’s Youth Corps grab 20%.
The Department of Ecology reports nearly 200,000 fewer pounds of litter were picked up by its staff in southwest Washington in 2020 compared to 2019.
Ariona, who does not legally have a last name, manages the Ecology Youth Corps for southwest Washington. She said her staff has been reduced by 38% compared to pre-pandemic levels. The program has not hired it’s typical teen crews over the last two summers and the adult crews have dwindled. She is trying to hire another adult worker in Cowlitz County, she added, but cannot find candidates.
Today in Cowlitz County, one adult employee and a supervisor are in charge of cleaning Interstate-5, she said, and collect an average of 50 bags of trash a day. But there is still more to collect. She said the pause on state-sponsored programs is “why trash is so bad all over the state.”
“It’s been really difficult,” Ariona said. “More so than any time I’ve been in the program — and I’ve been here for 23 years.”
Local efforts
When Rice retired from her Vancouver software company position about a year ago, she started walking her neighborhood and noticing “annoying garbage,” she said. So she started collecting about a plastic bag’s worth of trash during each walk.
And there’s plenty to collect. In 2020, the Department of Ecology’s reports staff picked up 220,808 pounds of trash on 116 acres in Cowlitz County.
In one of its first events since re-forming, the Kelso Downtown Revitalization Association on Saturday will host a cleanup of downtown Kelso.
Along highways, Ariona said crews usually find plastic bottles, alcohol containers and fast food containers, particularly by exits. She said she receives complaints from drivers in the region that trash along roadways lowers moral and safety.
Around State Route 411, or First Avenue in Longview, Rice said she mostly sees cigarette butts and disposable masks. She’s found unclaimed treasures too — $10 bills, a $50 bill and a 10-karat gold ring she has said no one claimed on social media and she’s worn since she picked up in May.
Her efforts don’t go unnoticed. Rice said a police officer once thanked her for cleaning over his PA system. A bus driver pulled over another day and handed her a Red Leaf gift card to praise her for cleaning. But Rice doesn’t collect trash for the admiration.
“It’s not like I’m on any kind of mission,” she said while plucking pieces of plastic with a reach extender on Aug. 13 along State Route 411. “I’m just trying to clean up the mess.”