Pandemic additions like pick-up window, online video programs at Longview library to be permanent

Temporary additions to address pandemic conditions are here to stay at the Longview Public Library.
Patrons have requested socially distanced programming and pick-up options remain after the airborne coronavirus is no longer a threat.
Pick-up window
Now when you check out books at the Longview Public Library, you can also take the internet.
Library Director Chris Skaugset said a permanent window will be added to the back of the building so patrons can pick up materials they request online or by phone.
Patrons can order items such as books or movies. They also can email documents to be printed by staff and pick them up at the drive-thru.
The window will be located near the drop-off box and could be completed by the end of summer, Skaugset said.
The library has offered pick-up services since June 2020. Patrons can drive, walk or bike to an open door in the back of the building to grab requested items. Skaugset said the pick-up service has been the most requested pandemic fixture to stay.
The Longview Public Library is looking to learn more about what patrons want from the library.
Library Technician Angela Stephenson estimates about 25 patrons a day currently use the drive-thru and about 40 during the height of the pandemic.
Online material
When the pandemic hit, Skaugset said use of the library’s digital catalog spiked by 40%. All kindergarten through 12th-grade Longview School District students received access to the library’s digital resources during the pandemic, according to the library.
The increase in use made library officials realize they need more materials.
Staff plans to add options so patrons can read magazines and watch documentaries and movies from the library’s website.
When the library was closed to patrons, employees recorded programs and streamed or uploaded the videos online — a new endeavor for the team.
Skaugset said the Longview Library Foundation — a separate nonprofit group that seeks private donations for the library — purchased a camera, a video editing computer and microphones for staff to create the videos.
Over the past year, employees performed 115 story times online for children to hear books read aloud.
The library reports about 2,000 people watched videos that taught viewers how to make crafts online with materials patrons could pick up at the drive-thru.
Now that they have the equipment, Skaugset said the library will continue to film events. He said patrons might prefer to watch evening events online rather than drive to the library, especially in the winter.
“Once we started doing it, we saw how valuable videos can be,” he said.
More hotspots
During the pandemic, the library also added 12 mobile Wi-Fi hotspots for patrons to check out and use to connect to the internet outside the library. Skaugset said he would like to add more mobile hotspots and possibly laptops for people to check out.
He said the library foundation is considering adding a “mobile library” to travel to neighborhoods and community events such as fairs so people can check out material, participate in story times and learn how to use their cellphones or tablets.
Skaugset said the service would be similar to the bookmobile the library had in the 1980s, but offer more technology services. He said adding a mobile option could take up to three years.
The library will continue to expand hours back to its pre-COVID offerings as more staff is hired, Skaugset said, adding he hopes to restart the library’s long-running literacy program that offers one-on-one tutoring in July.
“It’s an exciting time,” he said. “I’m really proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish.”