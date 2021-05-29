Pandemic additions like pick-up window, online video programs at Longview library to be permanent

The increase in use made library officials realize they need more materials.

Staff plans to add options so patrons can read magazines and watch documentaries and movies from the library’s website.

When the library was closed to patrons, employees recorded programs and streamed or uploaded the videos online — a new endeavor for the team.

Skaugset said the Longview Library Foundation — a separate nonprofit group that seeks private donations for the library — purchased a camera, a video editing computer and microphones for staff to create the videos.

Over the past year, employees performed 115 story times online for children to hear books read aloud.

The library reports about 2,000 people watched videos that taught viewers how to make crafts online with materials patrons could pick up at the drive-thru.

Now that they have the equipment, Skaugset said the library will continue to film events. He said patrons might prefer to watch evening events online rather than drive to the library, especially in the winter.

“Once we started doing it, we saw how valuable videos can be,” he said.

More hotspots