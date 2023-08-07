People gathered over the weekend at the Kalama waterfront to celebrate at the Kalama Heritage Festival.

The annual event is held by the Pacific Ohana Foundation since 2005 and celebrates the town’s Hawaiian and Native American roots.

One popular tradition featured at the festival was outrigger canoeing, also known as “Hawai’ian Wa’a.”

In Hawaiian culture, canoes are more than just vessels.

“Many parts of the canoe are named after body parts in Hawai’ian because we consider the canoe to be one of our family members,” said Cris Trimble, a competitive paddler and coach. “We name them, bless them and treat them with respect.”

Trimble said paddlers don’t ever step over the canoe, but instead walk around to get in. Positive vibes are a must.

“When you are in or close to the canoe, you don’t swear or bring in negative energy. Only bring positive ‘mana,’ or spirit, to the canoe,” she said.

Outrigger canoeing has roots in Polynesia and slowly became popular around the world as a way to transporting things and people to different islands.

Outrigger canoe racing is now considered a sport and enjoyable pastime for all ages.

It takes six people to row the canoe. The front two people set the pace and the very back two people steer. Stronger paddlers sit in seats three and four and are considered the powerhouse.

Today canoes can be made of carbon fiber, or a combination of wood and fiberglass.

What makes this canoe unique is its floatation arm, or “ama,” Trimble said.

“The ama is to stabilize in ocean travel when you are going through surf,” she said. “These canoes are pretty tall and narrow and probably won’t stay up very well.”