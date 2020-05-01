PacifiCorp to reopen most fishing, day use sites on Lewis River

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PacifiCorp will reopen most day use recreation areas along its Lewis River reservoirs east of Woodland, but the utility's campgrounds will remain closed until further notice.

Starting May 5, visitors can access boat ramps and day use areas at the following sites:

• Merwin Park

• Saddle Dam Equestrian Parking

• Merwin Hatchery Boat Ramp

• Lewis River Hatchery

• Cedar Creek Ramp Access

• Johnson Creek Access

• Speelyai Park

• Yale Park

• Eagle Cliff Park

• Beaver Bay Park (Day Use Only)

• Swift Forest Camp (Day Use Only, weekends only)

COVID-19 social distances measures will remain in force, and some park features, including playground equipment, will be closed, according to a news release. Restroom maintenance and personal hygiene supplies may be limited.

Campgrounds will remain closed, but the waiver of cancellation fees has been extended, the release says.

The company decided to reopen some sites in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee's recently loosened restrictions for outdoor recreation, the release says.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.