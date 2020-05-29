PacifiCorp reopening campgrounds in Lewis River Valley

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PacifiCorp Friday announced Friday is expanding access to day use areas, boat ramps and campgrounds along the Lewis River in Southwest Washington effective immediately.

The Beaver Bay, Cougar Park and Cresap Bay campgrounds are ready for use. Campers with reservations will be advised that camp sites are ready, restroom facilities are available, and camp hosts are available to help guests, according to a PacifiCorp press release.

In accordance with state COVID rules, each campsite will be limited to five people. Group camping will not be allowed at this time (awaiting Phase III)

"Pacific Power appreciates the cooperation of the public as we work to maintain these opportunities while observing social distancing and safety guidelines," according to the press release.

Pacific Power reserves the right to close campgrounds if conditions warrant closure due to non-compliance with state directives.

For a complete list of closures and limited maintenance sites, including PacifiCorp facilities in Oregon, Washington, and California, please visit https://www.pacificorp.com/community/recreation.html.

