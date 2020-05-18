Pacific Power reopens Swift Forest Camp to overnight use

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pacific Power Monday announced continuation of its phased reopening of Lewis River recreational facilities.

Beginning Friday, Swift Forest Camp will be available for both camping and day use; the Cougar and Cresap Bay Parks will open for day use only, aligning with the state of Washington’s COVID-19 phased reopening approach, the utility announced Monday

Reservations are required for camping at Swift and can be made by visiting the Lewis River recreation website. Camping at other Lewis River Parks remains closed until further notice.

These new openings come three weeks after the May 5 reopening of most day use recreation areas along Pacific Power’s Lewis River reservoirs east of Woodland. Visitors are able to access boat ramps and day use areas, but COVID-19 social distances measures will remain in force. Restroom maintenance and personal hygiene supplies may be limited in both day use and camping areas. Some park features such as playground equipment will remain closed.

Camping at Cresap Bay, Cougar, and Beaver Bay Parks remains closed until further notice. A previously announced waiver of cancellation fees has been extended.

