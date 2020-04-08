Pacific County offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Long Beach

Pacific County is offering drive-through testing Thursday in Long Beach for priority groups with COVID-19 symptoms.
Those who meet testing criteria can call Pacific County Emergency Operations Center at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407 to make an appointment.
To qualify for testing, those in priority groups must also show one or more COVID-19 symptoms, including a fever of 100.4 degrees or above, dry cough or shortness of breath.
Testing priority groups include:
• Healthcare workers, including all kitchen and maintenance staff and home healthcare workers
• Public safety workers
• Employees of businesses that serve the public, including pharmacies and grocery stores
• Vulnerable adults in a congregate setting
• Immune compromised people
• People more than 65 years old
• Pregnant women
For more information, contact the Pacific County Direct Response line at 360-875-9407 or 360-642-9407 or email pceocOps@co.pacific.wa.us.
Concerned about COVID-19?
