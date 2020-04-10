Pacific County beach approaches closed to prevent virus spread

Pacific County health officials Friday ordered all beach approaches closed until further notice to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
The closure was added to a previous order closing hospitality lodging in the county, with a few exceptions.
Pacific County Emergency Operations Center Friday reported its first COVID-19 case in a county resident currently out of state. The individual is receiving treatment out of state and has been away for more than a month. There is no reason to believe this case has caused any exposure in Pacific County, according to the health department.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.