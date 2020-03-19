Pacific County bans clam digs to slow COVID-19 spread

Pacific County's deputy health officer on Thursday banned all clam digging in the county starting Friday in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a county press release.
The prohibition will be in effect "until further notice," according to the release.
Clam digs risk large groups of people from distant areas congregating for long periods of time which could hasten the spread of the coronavirus, according to the press release. Hygienic and social distancing practices would be challenging to enforce in those situations, it added.
While the order does not ban access to public beaches, the county recommends that high-risk people — including people over the age of 60 or with serious, chronic medical conditions — stay home as much as possible.