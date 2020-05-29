Owners, tenants hope COVID closures don't reverse growth at Three Rivers Mall

“On a lot of social media people have posted that they hit phase two and everyone was like, ‘Woohoo! We are out!’ And they are flooding public places. … I’m hoping it’s not like we are all in a sardine can, but I hope it’s not completely dead because people are too scared to go out,” she said.

Coming back from the shutdown will probably be “very tough” for the mall and its tenants, especially the smaller shops that just opened, she added.

That includes Blessed Bee Apothecary, which opened about two months ahead of the shutdown.

“Honestly, we are hemorrhaging money paying the bills for the store and our home,” said owner Tiffany Young. “It has been incredibly difficult. We hope that things will turn around soon.”

Young remained optimistic that her shop will pull through. The rent holiday helped her outlast the shutdown, she said, and she’s used some of her free time to reconnect with family and plan new products.

She’s excited to restart business Monday, even if it’s unclear how the first week back will look.

“I worry that people will be afraid to return to the mall in the short term. The closure will definitely set back meeting our goals in the long term” she said. “But I have faith in our community. I know that we will get through this together. ... We had been working on ideas to let people know that the mall was filling up and for people to get us a shot. I hope once we reopen we will be able to continue working on ways to bring the community back to the mall.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.