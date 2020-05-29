Owners, tenants hope COVID closures don't reverse growth at Three Rivers Mall

Kelso’s Three Rivers Mall was on the fast track to revitalization.
It had new local owners. It celebrated a slew of business grand openings, filling storefronts that had long been vacant. Business owners said foot traffic was increasing.
Then, in late March, a state-ordered COVID-19 safety closure began. And while the mall will reopen Monday under Phase 2 of the state’s recovery plan, merchants and the mall owners are wondering whether the hard-fought rejuvenation of the indoor shoppng center will continue.
“Right before the shutdown, the mall was almost full with its smaller storefronts, so I’m hoping a lot of these businesses have pulled through,” said Jennifer Solverson, owner of Rusty Rose Antiques and Resale.
Keldy Winters, a partner in the company that bought the property for $8.2 million last July, said management is doing “whatever we can for all our tenants” to help them survive, including temporarily waiving rent.
“We believe that the mall is still an excellent location to do business for our tenants of all sizes and are confident that the majority will weather this storm. And we are here to support them as much as we can,” Winters said in an email last week.
Store owners say recovery will depend on customers returning to shop, as well as the continued success of anchors like JC Penney. For now it’s a waiting game to see what happens.
“I’m really hoping that people stick to what they say with supporting small businesses and rally with that. But we really don’t know. … It seems like a lot of people in the Kelso-Longview area have had this attitude that there isn’t a lot of businesses available in the mall. What I would like is for people to give it another chance, especially having this shutdown,” Solverson said. “We need all the help we can get, and it’s filled with small businesses.”
Pier 1 Imports is the only one of the mall’s 43 tenants to announce a permanent closure, Winters said. The store’s parent company declared bankruptcy and announced it will close all of its shops. That includes the stand-alone building outside of Three Rivers Mall.
“While we are disappointed that Pier 1 will be liquidating, we have been aware of their financial trouble and are excited to find a new user for a very clean freestanding building with great parking,” Winters said.
JC Penney also recently filed for bankruptcy and announced it would close a portion of its stores, but it’s unclear whether the Kelso store — the only original anchor in the mall — will be affected.
“We don’t know what will happen to ours, but if we lost JC Penney that would be hard,” said George Hall, owner of Lighthouse Gifts and Imports. “We could come back, but it would definitely be a setback losing an anchor like that. Any one of those big places draws a lot of people, and they do a lot of advertising.”
Hall has owned his novelty shop in the mall almost 20 years, so he’s seen Three Rivers at highs and lows. He said he almost ended his lease in recent years, but he stayed on when Winters’ Three Rivers Village LLC bought the property almost a year ago because he expected local owners to help turn the struggling mall around. (Bryce and Kelly Clary of the Bud Clary auto dealership are members of the corporation, along with Winters and his brother, Casey.)
Their support has been key to keeping the mall’s small businesses afloat during the COVID-19 crisis, Hall said. For example, they offered “rent holidays” to all the tenants, so no one had to pay rent while the mall was shuttered.
“Our ownership group is in a position to help out, and we thought it was the right thing to do,” Winters said. “Short term this affects all of us, but if we can help do our part to keep local businesses healthy and give them the best opportunity to reopen, then that is a win/win long term.”
Hall said he might not have survived the closure “if it wasn’t for their generosity,” and other shop owners called the rent waiver a “blessing.”
“That mall would really be in trouble if we didn’t have those guys backing us.. … The big corporation that owned it before these guys bought it probably would not have done that for us. They would have let us fall where we may,” Hall said.
Lighthouse Gifts will reopen on Monday, although Hall wonders if money or health concerns will keep people from shopping right away.
“One of the biggest worries I have, as far as opening my store back up, is if people have money and do they want to be exposed to those knuckleheads that aren’t wearing masks,” Hall said.
Shop owners are required to wear masks if there is more than one employee in the shop, but shoppers aren’t. (See the breakout box for a complete list of state mandated safety requirements and new hours for the mall.)
Jennifer Caldwell said she’s spaced the gaming tables at Northwest Outpost out six feet apart, and she’s sewn masks for her employees to wear. She’ll also follow any other necessary safety precautions to begin bringing back her War Hammer players, who are “chomping at the bit” to return to the shop.
Caldwell and her husband, Scott, took over ownership of the hobby store on April 1 in the midst of the pandemic. They are relying on loyal customers to help in their success as first-time hobby shop owners once they can finally open.
“On a lot of social media people have posted that they hit phase two and everyone was like, ‘Woohoo! We are out!’ And they are flooding public places. … I’m hoping it’s not like we are all in a sardine can, but I hope it’s not completely dead because people are too scared to go out,” she said.
Coming back from the shutdown will probably be “very tough” for the mall and its tenants, especially the smaller shops that just opened, she added.
“Honestly, we are hemorrhaging money paying the bills for the store and our home,” said owner Tiffany Young. “It has been incredibly difficult. We hope that things will turn around soon.”
Young remained optimistic that her shop will pull through. The rent holiday helped her outlast the shutdown, she said, and she’s used some of her free time to reconnect with family and plan new products.
She’s excited to restart business Monday, even if it’s unclear how the first week back will look.
“I worry that people will be afraid to return to the mall in the short term. The closure will definitely set back meeting our goals in the long term” she said. “But I have faith in our community. I know that we will get through this together. ... We had been working on ideas to let people know that the mall was filling up and for people to get us a shot. I hope once we reopen we will be able to continue working on ways to bring the community back to the mall.”
