Owners prepare to keep pets, farm animals cool as blazing temperatures loom

Anxious pet owners are seeking advice as temperatures are forecasted to hit record-breaking highs this weekend — nearing 111 degrees.

Longview Pet Works Sales Associate Kylie Shepard said she has fielded at least a dozen inquiries in the last week about how to protect pets during extreme heat.

Dogs and cats need access to cool water and shade, she said. Shepard suggests providing them with frozen snacks, such as ice cubes to keep them entertained and cool.

More exotic creatures such as birds and fish are particularly sensitive to changing temperatures. She suggests keeping them in cool rooms, with excess lights turned off. Don’t turn fans directly on birds to avoid chilling them, she said.

The Commerce Avenue store also offers vitamin boosters to add to water that keeps smaller animals — such as birds, hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits — hydrated, she said.

Farm animals need heat protection too, said the Cowlitz County 4-H Youth Development Faculty Member Jennifer Leach. She said she won't be riding her horses during the heat of the day this weekend.

"It's not good for them or me," she said, and added livestock shouldn't be moved during high temperatures either.

