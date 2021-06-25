Owners prepare to keep pets, farm animals cool as blazing temperatures loom

Anxious pet owners are seeking advice as temperatures are forecasted to hit record-breaking highs this weekend — nearing 111 degrees.
Longview Pet Works Sales Associate Kylie Shepard said she has fielded at least a dozen inquiries in the last week about how to protect pets during extreme heat.
A weekend heat wave is expected to break high-temperature records in Longview and across the Pacific Northwest, prompting an excessive heat wa…
Dogs and cats need access to cool water and shade, she said. Shepard suggests providing them with frozen snacks, such as ice cubes to keep them entertained and cool.
More exotic creatures such as birds and fish are particularly sensitive to changing temperatures. She suggests keeping them in cool rooms, with excess lights turned off. Don’t turn fans directly on birds to avoid chilling them, she said.
The Commerce Avenue store also offers vitamin boosters to add to water that keeps smaller animals — such as birds, hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits — hydrated, she said.
Farm animals need heat protection too, said the Cowlitz County 4-H Youth Development Faculty Member Jennifer Leach. She said she won't be riding her horses during the heat of the day this weekend.
"It's not good for them or me," she said, and added livestock shouldn't be moved during high temperatures either.
In a region known for its mild summers and lack of air conditioning, Lower Columbia residents are facing increasingly high temperatures, expected to peak near 110 degrees this weekend.
Ensure barns and sheds have good ventilation and animals have access to fresh, clean water and shade, Leach said. Freeze a milk carton of water and leave it in rabbits' cages to keep them cool.
Animal danger
Never leave pets inside a vehicle, Leach said, even for quick errands such as running to the bank or grocery store.
Temperatures inside vehicles heat up fast. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports an 80-degree day boosts temperatures to 99 degrees inside a vehicle within 10 minutes. After an hour, temperatures rise to 123 degrees.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, animals can die of heat strokes within 15 minutes, even if vehicle windows are cracked open.
The Cowlitz County Department of Emergency Management suggests owners leave themselves notes in the front seat as a reminder pets are in the back to prevent accidentally leaving them.
Even the ground can be too hot for paws on sunny days. If the temperature is 87 degrees outside, Cowlitz County DEM reports the asphalt is 143 degrees.
The Pet Works’ Shepard advises owners to walk pooches in the early morning — before temperatures heat up. Walking in the evenings could still burn paws while the asphalt is cooling down.