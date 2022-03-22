Overnight work on Industrial Way and California Way to cause delays Wednesday

The city of Longview reports overnight roadwork at east Industrial Way and California Way is expected cause delays Wednesday, while daytime work through Thursday will keep lanes open.

Construction to upgrade traffic signals and lights, pave and restripe the intersection and widen the westbound lane of Industrial Way, or State Route 432, is set to run through Aug. 31, report officials.

From 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday, the city reports single-lane closures are likely as workers sawcut pavement across Industrial Way. Flaggers will control traffic without a traffic signal at the intersection and up to 10-minute delays are expected.

Crews are scheduled to work off the roadways to install storm water pipes and new signal wiring from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday and lanes will not be closed. Crews will perform the same work during the same hours Monday through March 31.

The city contracted with Advanced Excavating Specialist of Kelso to complete the work. Officials suggest drivers use alternate routes to avoid delays and visit www.mylongview.com for construction updates.

