Overnight work on Industrial Way and California Way to cause delays Monday through Thursday

Roadwork at east Industrial Way and California Way is expected to cause delays overnight Monday through Thursday, while daytime work will keep lanes open.

Construction to upgrade traffic signals and lights, pave and restripe the intersection and widen the westbound lane of Industrial Way, or State Route 432, is set to run through Aug. 31, Longview officials report.

From 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, the city reports single-lane closures in both directions of California Way and east Industrial Way are likely as workers sawcut pavement and pour a new curb.

Crews are scheduled to work off the roadways from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and lanes will not be closed.

Crews also are scheduled to work overnight from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 25 to 28. The intersection's signal will turn off at 7 p.m. and flaggers will direct traffic. Single-lane closures in both directions of east Industrial Way are expected.

City officials suggest drivers use alternate routes to avoid delays.

