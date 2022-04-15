 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Overnight work on Industrial Way and California Way to cause delays Monday through Thursday

  • 0
Road construction

Roadwork at east Industrial Way and California Way is expected to cause delays overnight Monday through Thursday, while daytime work will keep lanes open.

Construction to upgrade traffic signals and lights, pave and restripe the intersection and widen the westbound lane of Industrial Way, or State Route 432, is set to run through Aug. 31, Longview officials report. 

From 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday, the city reports single-lane closures in both directions of California Way and east Industrial Way are likely as workers sawcut pavement and pour a new curb. 

Crews are scheduled to work off the roadways from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and lanes will not be closed. 

Crews also are scheduled to work overnight from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 25 to 28. The intersection's signal will turn off at 7 p.m. and flaggers will direct traffic. Single-lane closures in both directions of east Industrial Way are expected. 

City officials suggest drivers use alternate routes to avoid delays.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The White House, Congress and COVID

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News