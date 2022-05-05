 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overnight work at Industrial and California Ways scheduled

Road construction

City of Longview crews plan to work overnight over the next two weeks at Industrial Way, or State Route 432, and California Way. 

Crews are working on the intersection through Aug. 31 to upgrade traffic signals and lights, pave and restripe the roads and widen the westbound lane of Industrial Way, Longview officials report. 

Crews are scheduled to work overnight from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday and May 16 through May 19 to prepare new roadway subgrade and install stormwater pipes. 

Single-lane closures are expected. City officials suggest drivers use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Tags

