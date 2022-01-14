Overnight repair work on southbound I-5 in Lewis County this weekend

Travelers on southbound Interstate 5 through Centralia and Chehalis should plan for overnight delays this weekend as emergency repairs begin, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Contractor crews will close southbound I-5 between Harrison Avenue and 13th Street to repair damage from extreme winter weather.

Southbound I-5 will be down to one lane from just north of 13th Street at milepost 76 and the on-ramp at Main Street/State Route 6, Exit 77, will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

Crews will fully close southbound I-5 and detour all travelers to use the Harrison Avenue, Exit 82, on and off ramps from 7 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

During the closures, drivers should slow down, watch for crews and expect delays, according to the department. The work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

Last week, heavy rain and snowmelt led to substantial flooding in Lewis County. On Jan. 7, the state Department of Transportation closed a 20 mile stretch of I-5 for several hours as flood waters from the Chehalis River rose.

