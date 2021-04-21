Overnight lane closures planned for Industrial Way starting Monday

One westbound lane of Industrial Way near the intersection with International Way is set to close overnight starting Monday, according to the City of Longview.
The lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for about two weeks. The westbound lanes will be narrowed during non-working hours. Drivers should expect delays.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today