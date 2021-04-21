 Skip to main content
Overnight lane closures planned for Industrial Way starting Monday
Construction reroutes traffic

One westbound lane of Industrial Way near the intersection with International Way is set to close overnight starting Monday, according to the City of Longview.

The lane will be closed from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday for about two weeks. The westbound lanes will be narrowed during non-working hours. Drivers should expect delays. 

