Starting Sunday evening, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews are scheduled to close up to two lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 between mileposts 52.6 just north of Castle Rock and 85.5 just north of Centralia.

During the overnight closures, crews will pave sections of the highway, according to a department press release.

Schedule:

From 8:30 p.m., Sunday to 6 a.m., Monday: The left lane along southbound I-5 between mileposts 79.3 and 78.4 between Centralia and Chehalis will be closed overnight.

From 8:30 p.m., Monday to 6 a.m., Tuesday: The right lane along southbound I-5 between mileposts 77.8 and 76.8 near Chehalis will be closed overnight.

From 8:30 p.m., Tuesday to 6 a.m., Wednesday: The right and center lanes along southbound I-5 between mileposts 85.5 and 84 just north of Centralia will be closed overnight.

From 8:30 p.m., Wednesday to 6 a.m., Thursday: The right and center lanes along southbound I-5 between mileposts 84 and 83.4 just north of Centralia will be closed overnight.

From 8:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 13 to 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 14: Both lanes of southbound I-5 between mileposts 58.3 and 57.1 between Castle Rock and Vader will be closed overnight. Travelers will follow a signed detour around the closure using the off- and on-ramps for the Rogers Road/Exit 57 overpass.

From 8:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15: The right and center lanes along southbound I-5 between mileposts 54 and 52.6 between Castle Rock and Vader will be closed overnight.

From 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15 to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16: Both lanes of northbound I-5 between mileposts 59.7 and 61.2 between Vader and Winlock will be closed overnight. Travelers will follow a signed detour using the off- and on-ramps for the Toledo-Vader Road/SR 506/Exit 60 overpass.

From 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16 to 6 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 17: Both lanes of northbound I-5 between mileposts 59.7 and 61.2 between Vader and Winlock will be closed overnight. Travelers will follow a sign detour using the off- and on-ramps for the Toledo-Vader Road/SR 506/Exit 60 overpass.