Over 600 volunteers signed up to participate in United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum's annual Day of Caring Thursday.

The event began with an 8 a.m. rally at the Cowlitz County Fair grandstands where the Kelso High School marching ensemble performed. Brent Freeman, Wahkiakum School District superintendent and United Way board president, and volunteer and former teacher Sharon Kuroda spoke at the rally.

Afterward, volunteers helped complete tasks such as yard work, organizing, cleanup and painting at locations throughout Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties.

For example, Lower Columbia College Softball team volunteered at the Highlands Neighborhood Association to clean up the neighborhood, said Sabrina Kochprapha, executive director of the United Way of Cowlitz & Wahkiakum Counties.

Another group — nine people from the home-services provider All Ways Caring — volunteered to do yard work, weeding, pressure washing and painting at the Emergency Support Shelter in Longview.