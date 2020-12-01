Outdoor workouts: Longview gym open creatively within governor's orders

“It’s all about adapting. You have to adapt quickly if you want to stay in business,” Price said. “Unless you do that (outdoor classes) or online videos, there is no option. You’re out of business.”

Price plans to drag out as much of his exercise equipment as he can, set it up on the sidewalk outside his 18th Avenue gym and meet with groups of two to three clients by appointment to lead them in an outdoor workout. He offers 30-minute spots daily between 4:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., though he’s willing to set up times later in the day upon request.

“We have a little overhang, so it makes it easier to train people even when it’s raining,” he said. “It keeps them dry, so that’s nice.”

Price decided to keep classes even smaller than the allowed five-person maximum due to safety and space concerns, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far, his regular gym members have responded warmly to the otherwise chilly workouts, he said.

Kelso resident Mindy Walters, who has trained with Price “off and on” for 10 years, said she finished her first morning workout around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Although the weights were cold to touch, she said the lesson was “comparable to a normal in-gym workout.”