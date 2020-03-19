Our volcano started rumbling 40 years ago today

Today is a special anniversary in Cowlitz County.

On that Thursday, March 20, 1980, earthquakes started rumbling through Mount St. Helens. For the next week, the shaking and rattling continued and led to an explosion on March 27, the mountain's first eruption in more than 120 years.

For nearly two more months, the mountain continued to rumble and spit out steam and soot while rising molten rock jacked up the north flank five feet a day. Finally, the pressure blew out the side of the volcano, unleashing an eruption that blasted a landscape and snuffed out 57 lives. It changed Cowlitz County forever. As long as this community exists, it always will have to contend with Mount St. Helens.

Starting next Sunday, March 29, we will look back at the eruption and what it has meant for us, and the world. The coronavirus outbreak may cause some organizations to cancel events planned to mark the 40th anniversary due to the coronavirus outbeak. But we will not let this new disaster stop us from honoring and commemorating the other.

Stories in our anniversary will appear weekly in print and online through Sunday, May 17, when we will publish a special section reliving the events of May 18, 1980, a day no one living here then will ever forget.

