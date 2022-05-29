Our Honored War Dead: Veterans killed in action are remembered

World War I

1914-1918 Army

Atchinson, Thomas F. — Columbia County; died of gunshot wound received in Mexico, April 15, 1918

Bair, Pvt. Tom Calvin, 22 — Kalama; Company B, 305th Infantry; killed in action, Nov. 1, 1918

Barr, Willie M., 26 — Grays River, April 23, 1919

Bendiksen, Bendik, 26 — Cathlamet; killed in action, Sept. 29, 1918

Bloyd, Sgt. Harry Ben “Bob,” 32 — Kalama; 5th Field Signal Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division; died from wounds received in France, July 16, 1918

Bradburn, Pvt. Thomas Earl, 26 — killed in action, Sept. 26, 1918

Calabrese, Rocco, 23 — Mount Solo; killed in action, Feb. 5, 1918

Catlin, Pvt. Melvin C. — Puget Island; 357th Infantry Division; killed in action, Nov. 10, 1918, in France

Chism, Pvt. Charles Scott, 26 — Castle Rock; killed in action, Oct. 5, 1918

Crumb, Pvt. Artie Grey, 28 — Kelso; 18th Infantry 1st Division; died from wounds received in action, July 24, 1918

Culbertson, Pvt. John Hamilton, 24 — Clatskanie; Army Infantry; died of wounds in France May 30, 1918.

Dutcher, Raymond D., 31 — Kalama; died of pneumonia in Vancouver, Aug. 4, 1917

Eaton, Pvt. George E., 20 — Toutle; 362 Infantry; died from wounds received in action, Sept. 29, 1918

Forbes, Cpl. James A., 34 — Reno, Wash.; 127 Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division; killed in action in France, Sept. 2, 1918

Gaddis, Pvt. Frank L., 26 — Woodland; killed in action in France, July 18, 1918

Grable, Pvt. Don R., 25 — Ilwaco; killed in action at Battle of Argonne, Sept. 26, 1918

Hill, Pvt. Werner John, 25 — Naselle; died of wounds received in the Battle of Argonne Forest, Oct. 15, 1918.

Jacobs, Leonard F., 20 — Kalama; died of septicemia in Texas, July 2, 1918

Johnson, Pvt. Henry J., 28 — Deep River; 361st Infantry Regiment, 91st Infantry Division; died of wounds in France, Oct. 8, 1918

Kalahan, Pvt. Walter, 23 — Reno, Wash.; Company K, 44th Infantry; died of pneumonia in U.S., June 26, 1918

Leonard Pvt. Elmer O., 28 — Castle Rock; died from wounds received in action, Oct. 17, 1918

Martin, Sgt. Thomas F., 22 — Castle Rock; Battalion B, 147th Field Artillery; influenza and pneumonia in France, Feb. 1, 1919

Master, Sgt. Fern Maynard, 26 — Kelso; pneumonia at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Oct. 26, 1918

Merrill, Harlan Roswell, 22 — Castle Rock; influenza at Fort Warden, Wash., Oct. 23, 1918

Moe, McKinley, 26 — Cathlamet; mechanic; killed in action in France, Oct. 9, 1918

Morris, Sgt. Abraham Link, 25 — Kalama; 4th Engineer Regiment, 4th Infantry Division; killed in action in France, Aug. 6, 1918

Murray, Harlan — Skamokawa

Niemi, Pvt. Henrick William, 22 — Naselle; died of pneumonia at Camp Lewis, June 11, 1917.

Olmstead, Martin Allen, 22 — Cathlamet; died June 14, 1919, in Cathlamet.

Pearson, Pvt. Anton — Columbia County; 364th Infantry Reg, 91st Infantry Division; missing in action in France, Sept. 30, 1918

Perras, Pvt. Ernest Wilford, 16 — Castle Rock; 18th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division; killed in action, July 21, 1918

Peterson, Pvt. Christian S. — Columbia County; 361st Infantry Regiment, 91st Infantry Division; died of wounds Oct. 30, 1918 in France

Randall, Pvt. Archie A., 31 — Carrolls; died of pneumonia in U.S., Jan. 20, 1918

Rathbun, Sgt. Guy S., 23 — Kelso; 361st Infantry Regiment, 91st Infantry Division; killed in action in France, Oct. 1, 1918

Rosin, Sgt. Albert, 25 — Castle Rock; died from blood clot on brain in France, Oct. 12, 1918

Rube, Pvt. Fred, 31 — Kelso; 127th Infantry Brig., 32nd Infantry Division; died in France, Aug. 14, 1918

Salmi, Pvt. Albert, 24 — Kerry, Ore.; 77th Division, Company 1, 305 Infantry; killed in action in France, Nov. 11, 1918

Simonsen, Pvt. Simon — Puget Island, 361st Infantry, 91st Infantry Division, died Oct. 4, 1918, in France.

Smyth, Pfc. Thomas J. — Cathlamet; 361st Infantry Regiment, 91st Infantry Division; died of wounds in France, Oct. 9, 1918

Springer, Oliver — Kelso; killed in action 1918

Sugars, Pvt. Richard, 22 — Castle Rock; 23rd Infantry, 1st Infantry Division; killed in action in France, July 18, 1918

Van Fleet, Cpl. Lester, 22 — Kalama; Company B, 30th Battalion; died of pneumonia in Alaska; Nov. 16, 1918

Vog, Pvt. Holden — killed in action, Puget Island

Wells, Alfred Earl, 20 — Woodland; died of influenza in Pullman, Wash., Oct. 29, 1918

West, Pvt. Albert Robert, 28 — Cathlamet; died in France of an illness; Sept. 12, 1918

Navy

Stark, Fireman 3C Harry Earl — Stella; died in Norfolk, Va. of septicemia, Dec. 3, 1917

West, Fireman 2C Andrew Benny, 20 — Rainier, missing in action aboard USS Cyclops, March 1918, declared dead June 14, 1918

West, Fireman 2C James Alexander, 26 — Rainier; missing in action aboard USS Cyclops, March 1918, declared dead June 14, 1918

WWII

1939-1945 Army

Alexander, Pvt. Robert W., 37 — Castle Rock; Company C, 330th Infantry; killed in action in Germany, Dec. 3, 1944

Ames, Pvt. Edwin R. “Jack,” 19 — Kelso; 513th Parachute Infantry, 17th Airborne Division; died of wounds in German POW camp, Feb. 22, 1945; buried in June 1950

Anderson, Pvt. Harold L. — Wahkiakum County; noncombat death

Audinet, Tech. 5 Clifford E., 26 — Kelso; 473rd Infantry Regiment; killed in action in Italy, April 26, 1945

Axford, Pvt. Robert O., 21 — Longview; 36th Calvary Recon Squadron, Mechanized 2; died of wounds in Germany, April 13, 1945

Barnes, Sgt. Cosmo Rex, 26 — Long Beach; 364th Bomber Squadron, 494th Bomber; killed in action, Jan. 26, 1945

Batchelor, Pvt. William John — Toledo; 120th Infantry, 30th Infantry Division; killed in action in Germany, March 26, 1945

Beebe, Cpl. Elmer — Woodland; killed in action in Belgium, Oct. 1, 1944

Benscotter, Pvt. James W., 23 — Cowlitz County; killed in action June 25, 1944

Berg, Pvt. Albert E., 24 — Longview; 6th Coast Artillery Corps, Battery M; killed in accident in San Francisco, Feb. 1, 1942

Bowman, Pvt. Joseph M. — Castle Rock; paratrooper; lost in Sicily, August 1943

Boylan, Pfc. George Lewis, 39 — Cathlamet; died in Portland Veterans Hospital, March 18, 1945

Brecke, Pfc. Norman F. — Clatskanie; paratrooper; killed in action on Leyte, Dec. 22, 1944

Buoy, Tech. 5 Charles D., 30 — Kelso; 698th Ordnance Co., aviation; killed in action on Corregidor, May 5, 1942

Burke, Cpl. Robert William, 26 — Kalama; field artillery; killed in action in Italy, Oct. 1, 1943

Cannon, Pfc. Richard Morris, 31 — Winlock; 289th Infantry; killed in action in the European theater, Jan. 17, 1945

Carlson, Pfc. Carl W. — 15th Engineer Combat Battalion, 9th Infantry Division; died Oct. 8, 1944

Carlton, Cpl. David D., 29 — Downing; paratrooper; killed in action on Luzon, Feb. 4, 1945

Chambers, Pfc. Jack J., 28 — Kelso; 161st Infantry Regiment, 25th Division; killed in action on Luzon, May 17, 1945

Charnell, Pvt. Marvin A., 18 — Kelso; paratrooper; 17th Airborne; killed in action, Belgium, Jan. 7, 1945

Chatterton, Pfc. John N., 30 — Ostrander; killed in action in Germany, April 27, 1945

Chilcoat, Pvt. Harold R., 28 — Woodland; 4th Chemical Company, aviation; missing in action in Philippines, 1942, died in Japanese POW camp

Chinn, Lt. Col. Willard E., 53 — Kelso; executive officer at Presidio; died after illness in San Francisco, June 9, 1943

Clark, Pvt. Rodman F., 26 — Kelso; killed in action in Italy, June 1944

Cochran, Sgt. Lloyd Nelson, 22 — Seaview; Company B, 9th Infantry, 2nd Division; killed in action, July 1, 1944

Cole, Sgt. Roy Kenneth, 31 — Kelso; killed in action in the Mediterranean area, Nov. 10, 1943

Collins, Pfc. Harold Albert, 19 — Kelso; died of wounds received on Luzon, May 23, 1945

Comer, Tech 4 Clarence M., 27 — Kalama; 473 Infantry Regiment; died in Italy, April 7, 1945

Cone, Pvt. Jack Gordon, 21 — Longview; died of food poisoning at Lubbock Field, Texas, July 19, 1944

Cottonware, Pfc. Louis E., 25 — Vader; Company D, 756th Tank Battalion; killed in action in Italy, Jan. 30, 1944

Cox, Pvt. Glenn E. — killed in action, March 31, 1945

Dahlman, Pvt. Willard Emil, 29 — Clatskanie; Company A, 382nd Infantry Regiment, 96th Infantry Division; killed in action on Okinawa, May 10, 1945

Davis, Pfc. Trooper S., 23 — Chinook; killed in action, July 23, 1944

DeCraene, 1st Lt. Charles L. Jr., 29 — Longview; 37th Tank Battalion, 4th Armored Division; killed in action in France, Sept. 19, 1944

Demaris, Pvt. Richard Cleo — 17th Pursuit Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group; noncombat death, Sept. 2, 1942

Dillie, Glenn Eaton, 37 — Kelso; 711th MP Battalion; killed by an auto while on duty at the Boeing plant in Seattle, Oct. 4, 1942

Dreier, Staff Sgt. Paul M., 32 — Longview; 359th Infantry, 90th Infantry Division; killed in Germany, Dec. 9, 1944

Duncan, Cpl. David Harmon, 32 — Longview; 60th Infantry, 9th Infantry Division; killed in action in Germany, March 11, 1945

Eggimann, Pfc. Alvin G., 37 — Silver Lake; 184th Infantry, 3rd Battalion; died of wounds received in landing on Camote, Philippines, Jan. 24, 1945

Ellis, Pvt. Robert H. (aka Bob Oudeans), 22 — Kelso; 7th Medical Battalion, 7th Division; died in Battle of Attu, May 29, 1943

Emerson, Cpl. Harold W., 21 — Longview; killed in action in Leshima, April 21, 1945

Erickson, Pfc. Glenn V., 21 — Longview; 502nd Paratrooper, 101st Infantry; killed in action, Holland, Sept. 22, 1944

Erickson, Staff Sgt. Rudolph Michael, 23 — Clatskanie; 7th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Division; killed in action in Italy, May 28, 1944

Gaze, Pfc. Richard Willard, 20 — Castle Rock; POW liberated April 2, 1945, but died of malnutrition and pneumonia, April 5, 1945

Gorman, Pvt. Roy “Mike,” 22 — Cathlamet; 21st Infantry, 24th Division; killed on Mindanao, June 8, 1945

Gowin, Staff Sgt. Arthur M., 27 — Winlock; field artillery; killed in action in France, July 30, 1944

Gray, Pfc. Alvan P., 20 — Kelso; 413th Infantry, 104th Division; killed in action in Germany, Dec. 1, 1944

Gray, Pfc. Robert Burley, 24 — Ilwaco; Company B 542 2nd Engineers; killed in action in New Guinea, May 22, 1944

Grewer, Lt. Florence T., 43 — Longview; nurse; killed in kamikaze attack of hospital ship USS Comfort, south of Okinawa, April 28, 1945

Grando, Sgt. George Albert, 20 — Vader; 7th Infantry, 3rd Division; killed in action in France, Oct. 31, 1944

Guier, Pvt. Claude E. — Castle Rock; 31st Infantry Regiment, Company F, 31st Infantry Regiment; died in the Phillipines in Japanese POW camp, July 7, 1942

Gustafson, Capt. Eugene R., 24 — Clatskanie; 36th Engineers Combat Regiment; killed in action in France, Oct. 28, 1944

Hansen, Pvt. Claude Harold, 33 — Kelso; combat engineers battalion; died at Camp Van Dorn, Miss., Sept. 9, 1944

Hanson, Cpl. Robert J. “Bob” — Kelso; 101st Engineers Combat Battalion; killed in action in Germany, April 9, 1945

Harkcom, Pfc. Lee, 22 — Kelso; 60th Cavalry Regiment; killed in action in Corregidor, Philippines, Aug. 7, 1942

Hatton, Pfc. Alvin Ralph, 24 — Kelso; 59th Cavalry Regiment; POW May 1942, lost in sinking of Japanese prisoner ship Oryoku Maru, Dec. 15, 1944

Higgins, Tech. Sgt. Bob E., 23 — Longview; infantry; killed in action in Luxembourg, Dec. 7, 1944

Hill, Pvt. Clyde C., 32 — Toledo; Company D, 6th Armored Infantry; died in North Africa, March 28, 1943, buried 1948

Hill, Pvt. Wilfred John, 22 — Clatskanie; Company H, 52nd Armored Infantry; died of a gunshot wound at Camp Polk, La., June 10, 1944

Holcomb, Staff Sgt. Rupert Ray “Ray” Jr., 22 — Ostrander; infantry; killed in action in Italy, July 30, 1944

Howe, Staff Sgt. Grant M., 24 — Longview; 22nd Infantry, 4th Division; killed in action in France, June 24, 1944

Hughes, Pvt. Donald E., 19 — Long Beach; 163rd Infantry Regiment; died of wounds, Feb. 23, 1943

Iaeger, Pvt. William Stonewell, 23 — Rainier; 60th Coast Artillery Regiment; died in Japanese prison camp, June 16, 1943

Jackson, Cpl. William Grady, 32 — Rainier; 295th Engineers Combat Battalion; killed in action in Normandy, July 23, 1944

Jennings, Pvt. Glenn V. — Rainier area; died nonbattle

Jensen, Master Sgt. Peter W., 32 — Longview; 50th Engineers Combat Battalion; killed in action on Leyte, Oct. 25, 1944

John, Pfc. Andrew Martin, 21 — Winlock; Company A, 34th Infantry, 24th Division; killed in action on Leyte, Nov. 20, 1944

Johnson, Pvt. Arvid Leonard, 19 — Longview; died (noncombat) at Fort Ord Army Hospital, May 29, 1945

Johnson, Cpl. Peter C., 24 — Longview; killed in action in Italy, Oct. 8, 1944

Johnson, Pfc. Billy E. — Longview; killed in the Mediterranean area, Jan. 1945

Johnson, Staff Sgt. Milton W., 21 — Clatskanie; armed infantry; killed in action in Belgium, Jan. 5, 1945

Jones, Pvt. Irving L., 23 — Clatskanie; paratrooper; killed in France, June 8, 1944

Karikko, Pfc. Raino C. “Ray,” 32 — Ilwaco; died Aug. 1, 1945

Keller, Pvt. Jesse Brennan, 30 — Longview; killed in action in Dutch New Guinea May 9, 1945

Kemp, Pfc. Walter William, 21 — Vader; 878th Guard Squadron; died in California vehicle accident, Nov. 17, 1942

King, Harold R.

Kunkle, Bruce — died July 3, 1944

Lange, Pvt. Jere H., 33 — Longview; 32nd Photo Squadron, 5th Recon Group; lost in sinking of transport in Mediterranean, April 20, 1944

Lannigan, Staff Sgt. Cecil Marcus, 29 — Longview; 163rd Signal Photo Co.; killed in action in Italy, Jan. 22, 1944

Layman, Pfc. George A. — Died nonbattle

Leabo, Tech. 5 Herschel W. “Kelly,” 31 — Longview; tank battalion; killed in action in Germany, Jan. 31, 1945

LeSolle, Pfc. Joseph Augustus, 28 — Rainier; infantry; killed in action on Luzon, Jan. 25, 1945

Lillard, 2nd. Lt. Harry A. Jr., 21 — Woodland; killed in action in Philippines, Jan. 7, 1945

Linwood, Staff Sgt. John Allen, 20 — Cowlitz Prairie; died of wounds received in action in France, Aug. 11, 1944, buried 1948

Long, Pvt. Arthur T., 20 — Rosburg; 407th Infantry, 102nd Division; killed in action in Germany, Nov. 30, 1944

Lousignot, Pfc. Vernon — Birkenfeld; infantry; killed in invasion of Sicily, September 1943

Lyons, Pfc. Richard Lee, 26 — Kelso; 362nd Infantry, 91st Division; killed in action in Italy Aug. 14, 1944

Mackey, 2nd Lt. James Earl — Clatskanie; 3rd Pursuit Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group; prisoner of war in Philippines, lost in sinking of Japanese prisoner ship, Shinyo Maru, Sept. 7, 1944

Madison, Pvt. Raymond A., 27 — Longview; Company B, 39th Infantry; killed in action in Germany, Dec. 12, 1944

Martin, Cpl. Hollis A., 36 — Longview; killed in sinking of Japanese prisoner ship, Arisan Maru, Oct. 24, 1944

Mattila, Sgt. Elmer, 30 — Woodland; Company 5, 1st Regiment, 1st Special Services Force; died from wounds in hospital in Italy, May 29, 1944

May, Pfc. Michael F. “Mike,” 19 — Ryderwood; 383rd Infantry; killed in action on Okinawa, April 9, 1945

Mayeda, Sgt. George M., 29 — Longview/Kelso; 100th Battalion, 442nd Infantry Regiment; killed in action in France, Oct. 15, 1944

McAllister, Staff Sgt. Donald A., 30 — Longview; Company C, 15th Battalion; died of malaria, Jan. 26, 1946

McKinney, Staff Sgt. Richard — Clatskanie; killed in action in Po Valley in Italy, October 1944

Melton, Pfc. Ruben A. Jr., 24 — Castle Rock; 15th Infantry, 3rd Division; killed in action in Northeastern France, Feb.5, 1945

Mervyn, Lt. Robert D., 24 — Clatskanie; 116th Infantry, 29th Division; killed in action in Germany, Nov. 20, 1944

Miller, Pvt. Claude Marvin, 25 — Ariel; 3rd Infantry Division; killed in Battle of the Bulge, Feb. 5, 1945

Modin, Pfc. Walter E., 25 — Woodland; 32nd Infantry, 7th Infantry Division; killed in action in Marshall Islands Invasion, Feb. 13, 1944

Moe, Pvt. Alva H. Jr. “Sonny,” 20 — Woodland; 136th Field Artillery Battalion, 37th Division; killed in action on Luzon, June 4, 1945

Mooers, Tech. Sgt. Fred T., 28 — Winlock; 134th Infantry, 35th Division; killed in action in Germany, Sept. 18, 1944

Mooney, Pfc. Virgil T., 37 — Kelso; 255th Infantry; killed in action in Germany, April 14, 1945, buried 1949

Morris, Staff. Sgt. Wayne E. — 38th Infantry, 26th Division; killed in action in Luxembourg, Feb. 17, 1945

Munyon, Pvt. Kenneth Ross, 25 — Castle Rock; Company I, 184th Regiment, 7th Division; died of wounds received on Okinawa, May 31, 1945

Mustoe, Staff. Sgt. Cecil G. “Brownie,” 29 — Ryderwood; paratrooper; missing in action in Holland, Sept. 18, 1944

Myers, Pfc. Fred, 20— Longview; 126th Infantry, 32nd Division; killed in action on Luzon, March 14, 1945

Newberg, Al — Westport, Ore; killed in Belgium, Jan. 1945

Nort, Tech. 5 Elroy A. “Cube,” 33 — Ilwaco; 916th Field Artillery Battalion; killed in action in Battle of the Bulge, June 10, 1944

Patana, Tech. 4 Toivo W. “John,” 31 — Ilwaco; killed in action in Battle of the Bulge, Dec. 15, 1944

Pflieger, Pvt. Raphael J., 36 — Ryderwood; died nonbattle, Aug. 6, 1942, in Monterey, Calif.

Philbrook, Pfc. William Joseph, 28 — Longview; 463rd Signal Heavy Construction Battalion; killed on Guam, July 3, 1945

Phillips, Pfc. Floyd Samuel, 20 — Castle Rock; 1st Cavalry 8th Division; killed in action on Luzon, April 21, 1945

Phillips, Pfc. Lloyd Simon, 20 — Castle Rock; 1st Cavalry 8th Division; killed in action near Manila, Feb. 25, 1945

Pike, Tech. Sgt. Robert F., 35 — Longview; 5th Anti-Aircraft Artillery, automatic weapons group; killed in North Africa, June 10, 1943

Pittman, Pvt. Edward H., 32 — Castle Rock; killed in action by sniper in France, Oct. 1, 1944

Potter, Pvt. Clarence Woodrow — Castle Rock; 30th Infantry, 3rd Division; killed in action in Italy, Sept. 22, 1943

Potts, 1st Lt. Thomas Ralph (aka Richard Fiske), 28 — Longview; 9th Infantry, 2nd Division; killed in action in France, Aug. 10, 1944

Power, Lt. Merle Smith, 29 — Longview; 5th Infantry, 5th Armored Division; killed in action in Germany, Dec. 11, 1944

Pryor, Pfc. Edward E., 21 — Longview; 60th Infantry, 9th Division; killed in action in France, July 13, 1944

Quigley, Pfc. George H., 28 — Kalama; Company C, 182nd Infantry; killed in action on Bougainville Island, March 20, 1944

Randa, Sgt. Carl A., 21 — Clatskanie; infantry; killed in action in Germany, March 30, 1945

Reed, Staff Sgt. Ralph Howard, 27 — Ilwaco; 334th Infantry; killed in action, March 1, 1945

Reeves, Pvt. Lester William, 19 — Westport, Ore.; 475th Infantry Battalion; killed in action while on secret mission at Myitkyina, Burma, July 12, 1944

Rosenbaum, Pvt. Ralph R., 24 — Kelso; killed in action on Luzon, July 26, 1945

Rucker, Staff Sgt. Robert E., 23 — Rainier; 136th Infantry; died of wounds received on Luzon, March 30, 1945

Sammons, Pfc. Jack Howard, 28 — Rainier area; 165th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division; died April 22, 1945

Sauvageau, Pfc. Dorick J., 33 — Longview; 168th Infantry, 34th Division; killed in action in Europe, Dec. 5, 1943

Schadegg, 1st Lt. Louis G., 31 — 326th Medical, 101st Airborne Co.; killed in action in Holland, Oct. 29, 1944

Sickles, Pfc. Louie “Lee,” 29 — Winlock; infantry; killed in Normandy, France, July 1944; buried in 1947.

Skinner, 1st Lt. Alfred A. “Skip,” 24 — Longview; 27th Bomber Squadron, 30th Bomber Group, bombardier-navigator; killed in action over the Bonin Islands, Saipan, Oct. 1, 1944

Sommer, Pfc. Edwin J., 24 — Toledo; Company K, 161st Infantry, 25th Division; died of wounds in South Pacific action, July 25, 1943

Sorenson, Tech 5 Joel T. — Downing; 94th Cavalry Recon Squadron, 14th Amored; killed in action in Alsace, Jan. 3, 1945

Spackman, Pfc. Earl C., 28 — Kelso; 323 Infantry, 81st Division; died of wounds received on Polillo Island, Nov. 23, 1944

Spriggs, Glen C. — Long Beach; died nonbattle

Stenerson, Cpl. Harry C., 25 — Clatskanie; tank battalion; killed in action in Belgium, Jan. 14, 1945

Stevens, Pvt. Oscar M. — Cowltiz County, killed in action

Streich, Pvt. Warner “Hop,” 19 — Kelso; 126th Infantry, 32nd Division; killed in action in Philippines, Dec. 10, 1944

Sundahl, Tech. Sgt. George A. — Toledo; killed in action in Mediterranean area, July 1944

Swanson, Pfc. Lloyd C., 28 — Longview; died nonbattle in Fitzsimmons General Hospital in Denver, Colo., Jan. 18, 1945

Takemoto, 1st Sgt. Tami “Tom,” 26 — Clatskanie; 442nd Regiment; killed in action near Sassetta, Italy, June 27, 1944

Thornsbury, Sgt. Howard D., 38 — Longview; 313rd Infantry, 79th Division; killed in action in Cherburg, France; July 16, 1944

Tully, Pfc. Charles C., 23 — Kelso; 133rd Infantry, 34th Division; killed in action in Italy, Feb. 15, 1944

Turner, Lt. Donald F., 22 — Woodland; tank corps; killed in action, presumably during the invasion of Normandy, June 6, 1944

Warnock, Pfc. Wilbur A. Jr., 27 — Castle Rock; killed in action in Germany, Dec. 1, 1944

Weiszhaar, Pvt. John Jr., 34 — 15th Cavalry Recon Squadron; killed in action, April 11, 1945

Whiting, Tech. Sgt. Robert Kenneth, 23 — Longview; 93rd Cavalry Recon Squadron, 13th Armored; killed in action in Germany, April 16, 1945

Wilhelm, Staff Sgt. Archie B. — Kalama; 76th Squadron, 435th Troop Carrier Group, airplane mechanic; killed in invasion of France, June 6, 1944

Wilkins, Pfc. Donald Edward Jr., 19 — Castle Rock; 169th Infantry, 43rd Division; killed in action in New Guinea, Aug. 3, 1944

Wisbey, Cpl. Lloyd, 23 — Winlock, 81st School Squadron; killed in explosion at Stockton Field, Calif., June 4, 1942

Woodham, 2nd Lt. Howard, 36 — Seaview; engineer; Battalion B; died in sinking of Japanese POW transport ship, Arisan Maru, Oct. 24, 1944

Yeager, Pvt. Fred Richard Jr., 19 — Long Beach; 194th Tank Battalion; died June 16, 1942, Japanese POW in Phillipines

Zimmerman, Cpl. Rhinehart LeeRoy, 23 — Rainier; 101st Infantry, 26th Division; killed in action in Luxembourg, Jan. 1, 1945

Army Air Force

Alberty, 2nd Lt. Walter F., 31 — Toutle, 30th Photo Squadron, 67th Recon Group, pilot; killed in action in France, June 17, 1944

Ball, Sgt. Phillip M., 21 — Clatskanie; 533rd Bomber Squadron, 381st Bomber, gunner on flying fortress; killed in action in Germany, Jan. 11, 1944

Bearg, Tech. Sgt. Gerald Z., 25 — Longview; killed in midair bomber explosion near Sacramento, Jan. 2, 1944

Bjornsgaard, 2nd Lt. Calvin O., 22 — Skamokawa; 367th Bomber Squadron, 306th Bomber, lost over Germany, April 14, 1943

Blair, 1st Lt. Charles E. “Bob,” 29 — Longview; test pilot; killed in P-39 crash at Paine Field in Everett, Aug. 21, 1944

Bond, Staff Sgt. Ora Earl, 34 — Longview; 716th Bomber Squadron, 449 Bomber Group, gunner on bomber; missing in action over Italy, Dec. 27, 1944, buried 1950

Boysen, Tech Sgt. Paul H., 20 — Rainier; 775th Bomber Squadron, 463rd Bomber, flying fortress aerial gunner; based in Italy, missing in action May 1944, declared dead May 1945

Carlson, 2nd Lt. Arnold, 23 — Winlock; bomber pilot; killed in action over Germany, April 1943

Chambers, Flight Officer Walter Pierce, 21 — Kelso; 49th Fighter Group; killed in action over Philippines, Jan. 10, 1945

Conradi, 2nd Lt. Gerald A. — Winlock; P-38 pilot; lost on bombing run over Luzon, July 7, 1945

Cook, Sgt. Patrick, 33 — Longview; killed in action over England, May 8, 1944

Deal, Leo Samuel, 21 — Longview, flight officer; killed in P-38 crash off Santa Rosa, Calif., June 8, 1944

Erickson, Tech. Sgt. John Erling, 24 — Clatskanie; 863rd Bomber Squadron, 493 Bomber, B-25 bomber radio operator; lost in plane crash over English Channel, June 6, 1944.

Erickson, Staff Sgt. Harold W., 21 — Clatskanie; B-24 ball turret gunner; killed in action, June 26, 1944

Ethel, 1st Lt. Lyle C., 34 — Kelso; cargo plane pilot; killed in action in the India-China theater, March 9 1945

Fowler, Tech. Sgt. Lloyd — Longview; engineer gunner; missing in action, North Africa, Aug. 1, 1943

Frampton, Capt. Keith C., 27 — Longview; B-24 bomber pilot; killed after parachuting from plane in Battle of Bougainville, November 1943

Garretson, Alfred Francis — Ocean Park

Goldman, Sgt. Paul S., 26 — Winlock; 526th Fighter Squadron, 86th Fighter Group; died of illness contracted in Italy, Jan. 23, 1944

Goldsmith, Sgt. Richard, 24 — Kelso; 49th Bomber Squadron, 2nd Bomber Group, aerial gunner; killed in action, Italy, March 19, 1944

Gotthardt, Capt. Robert J., 28 — Longview; 553rd Bomber Squadron, 381st Bomber, B-17 pilot; killed in action, Germany, March 22, 1945

Grier, 2nd Lt. William Spencer, 20 — Knappton; 349th Bomber Squadron, 100th Bomber, B-17 co-pilot; shot down over North Sea, Sept. 23, 1943

Groskopf, Sgt. Merlyn L. “Bud, ” 19 — Clatskanie; tail gunner on Liberator bomber; missing in action over Stuttgart, Germany, July 21, 1944, buried in Missouri

Hand, 2nd Lt. Robert Donald Jr., 25 — Longview; 3rd Bomber Group bomber pilot; missing in action, believe over Solomon Islands, Sept. 4, 1942, buried 1950

Hobert, Capt. Robert D., 23 — Woodland; 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Group, fighter pilot; killed in accident over England, April 6, 1944

Holden, 2nd Lt. Robert E., 27 — Longview; P-38 pilot; missing in action over France, Aug. 1, 1944; declared dead 1945, buried 1949

Hora, Pfc. Robert A., 23 — Wahkiakum County; 2nd Armored Division; killed in action, January 2, 1945 in France; buried in 1948

Howard, Pfc. Earl F., 20 — Ilwaco; 93rd Bomber Squadron, 19th Bomber Group; killed in action in Manila, May 28, 1942

Johnson, Pvt. Joel M. — Deep River; killed in action in European theater, November 1944

Johnson, Tech Sgt. Loren J. — Columbia County; 415th Bomber Squadron, 98th Bomber Group, Heavy; killed in action July 2, 1943, in Italy.

Kelty, Capt. William Wayne, 22 — Clatskanie; 55th Fighter Squadron; killed in Africa, Jan. 22, 1943

Koski, Tech. 5 Clifford N., 23 — Kelso; 17th Pursuit Squadron, 24th Pursuit Group; POW May 7, 1942, died of Malaria in Japanese prison camp, May 8, 1944

Kreutz, 1st. Lt. Alfred W., 26 — Longview, bombardier-navigator B-25; killed in action over Italy, April 17, 1944

LaBerge, 2nd Lt. Edward Joseph, 20 — Kelso; killed in Florida accident, Oct. 23, 1943

Lamb, Staff Sgt. Harry E., 23 — Rainier; 17th Squadron, 71st Recon Group, B-25 armorer-gunner; killed in action in New Guinea, June 8, 1944

Lundstrom, Pvt. Carl Bert, 31 — Longview; radio technician; killed in auto accident at Camp Phillips, Salina, Kan., May 3, 1943

Lutz, Cpl. Harold L., 19 — Woodland; 32nd Photo Squadron, 5th Recon Group, photo topography, map maker; lost in sinking of transport in Mediterranean, April 20, 1944

MacDonald, Capt. Allan M., 23 — Longview; killed in action over New Guinea, July 9, 1943

Makinster, 1st Lt. Chester Dickerson, 25 — Kelso; 330th Bomber Squadron, 93rd Bomber, bomber pilot; killed in action over France, March 29, 1944

McDonald, Sgt. Robert Henry, 24 — Rose Valley; gunner on bomber; lost over Germany, Aug. 17, 1943, buried 1949

Mikkola, Pvt. Delmar Arthur, 20 — Woodland; 993rd T.C. Squadron; noncombat death, Jan. 17, 1943

Nielson, Pfc. Paul E. — Puget Island; killed in action in Belgium, Jan. 15, 1945

Norland, Staff Sgt. Carl E. “Eddie,” 24 — Longview; 573rd Bomber Squadron, 391st Bomber Group, gunner; killed in action over Europe, Aug. 25, 1944

Olleson, 2nd. Lt. Erik Melvin (aka Mel Olson), 26 — Longview; pilot; killed in California accident, Jan. 7, 1943

Palmer, 1st Lt. Marvin B., 27 — Longview; 9th Bomber Squadron, 7th Bomber Group Heavy; killed in action in India, March 1, 1943

Phelps, 2nd Lt. George H., 25 — Long Beach; B-24 bombardier; shot down over the Ploesti Oil Fields in Rumania, May 5, 1944

Reijonen, Sgt. Osmo Harold, 32 — Woodland; mechanic; died of an aneurysm in Amarillo, Texas, July 6, 1943

Reilly, Tech. 4 George Edward, 35 — Longview; 833rd Engineers, Battalion Avaiation; died of wounds while based in England, Dec. 11, 1943

Robins, 2nd Lt. Donald D., 29 — Woodland; POW 1942, lost in sinking of Japanese prisoner ship, Arisan Maru, Oct. 24, 1944

Schiffhauer, Pfc. Dwight C., 22 — Woodland, aviation mechanic; killed in accident at Gardner Field in Taft, Calif., July 5, 1944

Secord, 1st. Lt. George W., 24 — Kelso; 343rd Fighter Group, 344th Fighter Squadron; died in an airplane accident in Alaska, March 25, 1944

Sisson, 1st Lt. Clifford L., 21 — Toledo; 499th Bomber Squadron, 345th Bomber; missing in action over Mindanao, March 2, 1945

Soffe, 1st. Lt. Jack Harold, 21 — Kelso; died in plane crash in Louisiana, May 26, 1945

Stewart, 2nd Lt. Alexander W., 28 — Longview; 332nd Bomber Squadron, 91st Bomber Group, co-pilot of flying fortress; killed in action Oct. 9, 1943

Stilts, Flight Ofr. Jack M., 29 — Woodland; died in plane crash over Hawaiian Islands, Nov. 2, 1944

Strauser, Staff Sgt. Walter Earl “Speed” — Kelso; 729th Bomber Squadron, 452nd Bomber Group, radioman and gunner; killed in action in South Pacific, July 1942

Westrum, 2nd. Lt. Arthur N., 26 — Kelso; bomber pilot; killed in action over Attleborough, England, Feb. 9, 1944

Wilcox, 1st Lt. Ernest M., 26 — Clatskanie; 78th Squadron, 22nd Transport; missing in action, Dec. 18, 1945

Wood, 2nd Lt. Lambert Alexander, 24 — Seaview; test pilot; died in plane crash in Texas

Yenne, Tech. Sgt. James W., 19 — Woodland; 28th Squadron Troop Carrier Group, radioman; killed in action in Sicily, July 14, 1943

Canadian Service

Stratton, Clarence Lee, 23 — Woodland; Civilian Technical Corps, radar; sunk by U-Boat on USS Vancouver Island, Oct. 15, 1941, North Atlantic

Coast Guard

Pringle, Walter L. — Kelso; Coast & Geodetic Survey; killed in Alaska, Sept. 3, 1945

Marine Air Corps

Burns, 1st Lt. Howard Thomas, 29 — Wauna; fighter pilot; killed in action in South Pacific, July 7, 1944

Cottrell, 2nd Lt. Francis Marion, 22 — Kalama; drowned following air accident off California Coast, Oct. 30, 1943

Cunnningham, Major James William, 25 — Winlock; pilot; killed in plane crash in area of Marianas Islands, Feb. 27, 1945

Marines

Allnutt, Pvt. Leonard Jerry Jr., 19 — Kelso; Company C, 28th Marines, 5th Marine Division, killed in action on Iwo Jima, March 10, 1945

Davidson, Pfc. James Orville, 29 — Longview; Company L, 25th Marines, 4th Marine Division; killed in action on Iwo Jima, March 10, 1945

Eret, Pfc. John E., 22 — Longview; 24th Marines, 4th Marine Division; killed in action in Battle of Saipan, June 17, 1944

Gilles, Lt. P. F. “Fred,” 26 — Kelso; died of wounds received in Battle of the Solomons, December 1943

Hefley, Pfc. Glendale, 19 — Kelso; 15th Defense Battalion; buried 1947

Hoskin, Pfc. Donald Floyd, 21 — Silver Lake; killed in action at Tarawa, Nov. 20, 1943

Klemme, Sgt. Floyd A., 27 — Kelso; 26th Marines, 5th Marine Division; killed in action on Iwo Jima, March 3, 1945

Klemme, Pfc. Howard, 22 — Kelso; 26th Marines, 5th Marine Division; killed in action on Iwo Jima, Feb. 22, 1945

Maul, Pvt. Francis Worcester, 22 — Kelso; killed in action, Guadalcanal, Oct. 7, 1942

McDonald, Sgt. Kenneth G., 21 — Longview; killed in the Pacific, April 17, 1945

Rice, Master Tech. Sgt. Carl Leroy, 38— Toledo; died in auto accident in New Caledonia, Feb. 1943

Rice, Pfc. William E. Jr., 19 — Rainier; died of wounds received in action in South Pacific, Nov. 9, 1943

Roberts, Pfc. Francis E. “Frank,” 22 — Kelso; killed in action in Guam, July 27, 1944

Russell, Jerry — Clatskanie; 2nd Marine Division; missing in action in South Pacific during island invasion, Aug. 23, 1944

Russell, Pfc. Jack Lowell — Columbia County; missing in action June 15, 1944.

Sloat, 1st Lt. Richard, 26 — Kelso; 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division; killed on Saipan, July 7, 1944

Strowbridge, Pvt. Clarence J., 26 — Longview; 6th Marine Division; killed in action on Okinawa, June 18, 1945

Merchant Marines

Evans, Charles — died after Liberty ship Edward B. Dudley torpedoed by U boat in Atlantic Ocean, April 11, 1943

Garlock, Robert, 34 — Castle Rock; radio operator; died in sinking of transport ship Massmar off northwest coast of Iceland, July 5, 1942

Smith, Marvin D. — able-bodied seaman; died after West Ivis torpedoed by U boat off eastern U.S. coast, Jan. 26, 1942

Navy

Anderson, Howard, 19 — Winlock; killed in action during landing operations on Saipan, June/July 1944

Artley, QM 2C Daryle Edward, 21 — Woodland; died on USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941

Bailey, Pharm. Mate 2C John Dale, 19 — Kelso; killed in action on Iwo Jima, Feb. 19 1945

Barr, Seaman 2C William L., 18 — Rainier; died of pneumonia while attending radio school at Farragut, Idaho, Aug. 5, 1944

Bauserman, SC 2C Owen Reid, 21 — Rainier; served aboard the USS Selfridge, died at sea Oct. 6, 1943 near Vela La Vela

Bell, Seaman 2C William Earl — Castle Rock; killed in action

Bergly, Aviation metalsmith 3C Kenneth Bernhard — Longview; missing in action, March 1, 1942

Bratcres, Ensign Charles Ray, 21 — Castle Rock; pilot killed in action over Leyte, Oct. 27, 1944

Case, Chief Torpedoman Mate Robert Fulton, 26 — Castle Rock; missing in action aboard sub, Pompano, September 1943

Daggy, Machinist Mate 3C Waite Hoyt, 21 — Longview; missing in action aboard submarine USS Flier in the South China Sea, September 1944; sub located 2010.

Denning, Machinist Mate 2C John Arthur, 22 — Longview; lost in sinking of destroyer Meredith during Normandy Invasion, June 8, 1944

Diamond, Fireman 1C Calvin, 23 — Longview; lost when ship torpedoed in Philippines, Feb. 11, 1945

Dick, Musician 2C Francis Edward, 20 — Woodland; killed on USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941

Duff, Coxwain Elmore Earl, 26 — Longview; lost in sinking of DD219 in West Indies, March 1, 1942

Earhart, Seaman 1C Robert Edward — Delena, Ore.; submarine service; November 1943

Gaudette, Seaman 1C William Frank “Bill,” 21 — Longview; killed on USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941

Gilles, Seaman 1C John Lawrence “Jack,” 19 — Kelso; lost in sinking of USS Hoel DD533, Battle off Samar (Leyte Gulf), Oct. 25, 1944

Guthrie, AR 3C Ralph Amos, 25 — Skamokawa; lost in anti-submarine patrol flight, Aug. 3, 1943; declared dead Aug. 4, 1944

Hall, Radioman 2C Bridgeman George, 24 — Winlock; died in the Philippines, August 1942

Hasbrook, Aviation Ord. 1C Howard Stanley — Kelso; killed in plane crash, May 20, 1944

Hill, Seaman 1C Lawrence L. — Rainier; April 14, 1945

Holsey, Mach Mate 3C (MM3) Morris Elmer, 35 — Ilwaco; died May 13, 1945, after a kamikaze attack on the destroyer, USS Bache DD470

Howe, Seaman 2C Robert Langston, 17 — Longview; lost in sinking of USS Wasp in South Pacific, Sept. 14, 1942

Hoyer, Ensign Glenn Allan, 24 — Castle Rock; pilot; plane went down over South Pacific, April 8, 1942

Isenberg, Aviation Machinist Mate 2C Marshall Ellsworth, 19 — Kelso; killed in airplane crash in San Diego, Feb. 17, 1944

Johnson, Chief Boatswain Mate Floyd, 39 — Castle Rock; died in Portland (heart attack) Dec. 25, 1944

Jones, Seaman 2C Charles Walter, 21 — Clatskanie; died in Pacific after appendix operation, May 5, 1943

Jordan, Seaman 2C Peter Frank “Pete,” 21 — Longview; killed in Battle of Cape Esperence aboard USS Boise, Oct. 11, 1942

Kronberg, Seaman 2C Robert Paul Jr., 23 — Clatskanie; died in Shelby, Tenn., from spinal meningitis, April 1, 1945

Laughlin, Boatswain’s Mate 2C Fred Donahue, 42 — Vader; died in a California hospital of injuries received in an auto accident, May 11, 1944

Londo, Fireman 2C Joseph Lewis, 19 — Kelso; missing in action in South Pacific, March 1, 1942

Major, Seaman 1C Leroy Martin “Sonny,” 25 — Kelso; Amphibious Corps; killed in action in Okinawa, April 19, 1945

Maklebust, Boatswain 2C George — Longview; lost in Gilbert Islands landing aboard USS Liscombe Bay, Nov. 24, 1943

Markshausen, Fire Controllman 3C Robert Travis, 24 — Kelso; killed in action in South Pacific, Nov. 29, 1944

McDonald, Chief Machinist Mate Jack Allen, 26 — Rainier; died of malaria at Mare Island Naval Hospital, Jan. 13, 1944

Millard, Seaman 1C Orie Jr., 18 — Ilwaco; killed in action, Iwo Jima, Feb. 19, 1945

Miller, Water tender 2C Frank Leon, 22 — Cathlamet; died of wounds received in action on destroyer on Okinawa, July 30, 1945

Nelson, Seaman 2C Leslie Vernett — Longview; killed in action, Feb. 1, 1943, Solomon Islands

Nielsen, Seaman 2C Clifford Oscar, 18 — Cathlamet; stationed aboard USS Gwinn, July 13, 1943

O’Brien, Seaman 1C Clifford Wallace, 20 — Longview; killed in South Pacific, Dec. 20, 1943

O’Brien, Aviation Machinists Mate 1C William G. — Skamokawa; killed in plane crash in Long Island Sound, August 1943

Parrish, Ensign Frank Raymond, 23 — Kelso; died following operation in Utah hospital; Jan. 20, 1944

Peterson, Lt. Samuel Christian, 22 — Rose Valley; pilot and navigator; killed in action in South Pacific, April 19, 1944

Phipps, Seaman 2C James Norman, 24 — Longview; killed aboard USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941

Poe, Seaman 1C Clinton L., 18 — Kelso; missing in action in South Pacific aboard a destroyer, Dec. 18, 1944

Ray, Aviation radioman 3C Glen Edward, 22 — Kelso; plane failed to return from patrol flight over Aleutian Islands, June 3, 1942

Richter, Machinist 1C Leonard Claiver, 22 — Longview; killed aboard the USS West Virginia at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941

Riiff, Seaman 1C Woodrow Arthur, 32 — Longview; missing, presumed lost in ammunition ship explosion at Port Chicago, Calif., July 17, 1944

Robinson, Aviation ordnance 2C Arthur Edward, 22 — Kelso; lost on plane mission over Bay of Biscay, March 20, 1944

Rushford, Seaman 2C Harvey George, 18 — Woodland; received burns aboard USS Nevada at Pearl Harbor, died Dec. 9, 1941

Sauvola, Fireman 1C Roy Hendrick, 21 — Kalama; killed in action off Philippines, Oct. 25 1944

Schlecht, Pharmacist Mate 3C Norman Richard, 22 — Longview; drowned off Okinawa, Sept. 1, 1945

Schuler, Mach Mate 2 (MM2) Norman Frank — Deep River; died in Darwin, Australia, Feb. 19, 1942

Sheridan, Chief Petty Officer Kenneth, 37 — Longview; died at Camp Parkes, Calif., from a tropical disease contracted while in the South Pacific, Nov. 11, 1944

Sims, Ships Cook 2C Norman Miles, 24 — Longview; lost in the South Pacific on the destroyer USS Pillsbury, March 1, 1942

Smith, Electricians Mate 3C Merle Andrew, 20 — Woodland; killed aboard USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941

Wait, Seaman 1C Wayland LeMoyne, 21 — Longview; killed aboard the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941

Walker, Lt. jg James Winfred — Ryderwood; reported missing in action over Rabaul, Nov. 10, 1943

Williams, Aviation Radioman 1C Charles T. Jr., 19 — Kelso; missing in action following combat duty, April 7, 1945

Winter, Edward M., 33 — Winlock, warrant officer and machinist; aboard the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor, died Dec. 7, 1941

Navy Air Corps

Cary, Lt. Cyrus George — Kelso; pilot; lost in action near Guadacanal, July 9, 1943

Dodge, Leslie Kimball, 24 — Toledo; killed in plane crash in San Diego, Feb. 17, 1944

Gary, Gunners Mate Marvin “Buster,” 20 — Longview, killed in plane crash off of San Diego, May 16, 1945

Jacobson, Ensign Carman J., 26 — Kelso; pilot; killed in plane crash in South Pacific, Dec. 16, 1944

McIntyre, Lt. Francis Bernard, 25 — Longview; missing in action over South Pacific, Nov. 10, 1943; remains found on Buka Island 2008; buried 2010

Norgren, Ensign Willard Eugene, 22 — Clatskanie; pilot, shot down over Buka Island, April 5, 1945

Timoney, Lt. jg Lloyd Brown, 24 — Rainier; pilot; forced down at sea; based in Alaska, Sept. 28, 1943

Royal Canadian Air Force

Gourde, Sgt. Robert Russell, 27— Longview; bombardier; lost over Germany, gunner in bomber that didn’t return from raid, April 28, 1943

Woodill, LAC James Harold, 22 — Longview; died in accident in Alberta, Canada, July 14, 1943

Unknown branch

Granger, Robert

Harron, Alvin

Hay, David — Toutle; June 1943

Karkhainen, Cecil

McCauley, Frank

McChung, Harold

Price, William — Rainier area

Shore, David

Smith, Albert

Smith, Walter

Korean War

1950-1953

Air Force

Doumit, Lt. Michael John, 23 — Cathlamet; killed in explosion of jet plane in Texas, May 11, 1953

Flankey, Lt. Wallace Edward, 31 — Kelso; pilot; died in plane crash in Texas, Feb. 5, 1954

Habakangas, Capt. Wilbert Edward, 33 — Naselle; missing in action April 30, 1951, declared dead 1954

Lockwood, Lt. John, 31 — Kelso; pilot; died in plane crash while on training mission in Alaska

Tyler, Lt. David Barrett, 21 — Longview; died of wounds received in action, July 20, 1950

Army

Adams, 1st Lt. Edwin E., 24 — Kelso; 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Division; killed in action, Sept. 1, 1950, South Korea

Blue, M. Sgt. Clois Murrell, 31 — Longview; 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Division; taken prisoner in Nov. 30, 1950, died of malnutrition in North Korean POW camp, Dec. 31, 1950

Cogdill, M. Sgt. Kenneth C., 32 — Kalama; artillery, 2nd Infantry Division; killed in action, Feb. 13, 1951

Day, Capt. Charles Merlin, 42 — Kelso; 2nd Infantry Division; killed in action, Sept. 17, 1950

Funkhouser, Pvt. Eugene Lee, 18 — Longview; Company B, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Division; killed in action in Korea, July 28, 1951

Harrington, Master Sgt. Russell Douglas, 34 — Kalama, VHF Platoon, 2nd Signal Corps, 2nd Infantry Division; died non-hostile March 17, 1951, near Yodong-ni, South Korea.

Harris, Sgt. Robert Glen, 24 — Kelso; 3rd Recon, 3rd Division; killed in action, Jan. 18, 1951

Head, Sgt. James E., 21 — Longview; 5th Infantry Regiment; missing in action Nov. 28, 1950, declared dead 1953

Lake, 2nd Lt. Harold J., 26 — Longview; killed in action, July 7, 1950

Lockwood, Pfc. Maurice G., 22 — Castle Rock; 802nd Eng. Aviation Battalion; killed in military transport plane crash near Tokyo, June 18, 1953

Machen, Cpl. William A., 18 — Kelso; killed on Tiger Death March while POW in Korea, Nov. 4 1950

McTee, Spec. 5 Don Jay, 20 — Rainier; killed in action in Tay Ninh, April 18, 1969

Norris, Pfc. Billy Byrl, 24 — Longview; 35th Infantry Battalion; killed in action, May 26, 1953

Storie, Pvt. Robert L., 17 — Kelso; died of pneumonia at Camp Robert, Calif., July 20, 1953

Navy

Pratt, DC 1C Milton Reed “Jack,” 34 — Kelso; killed at Guantanemo Bay, Cuba, June 10, 1952

Vietnam

1957-1973

Air Force

Brucher, Major John Martin, 33 — Clatskanie; born 1936, shot down over North Vietnam Feb. 18, 1969, declared dead Jan. 7, 1974

Holland, Tech. Sgt. Melvin Arnold, 32 — Toledo; radio repairman; missing in action in Laos, March 11, 1968, declared dead June 1968

Smith, 1st Lt. Donald E. — Longview; killed in action, Nov. 19, 1968

Army

Anderson, Spec. 4 Richard Wilbur, 21 — Kalama; killed in action in Kontum, March 22, 1969

Atchley, Spec. 4 Keith Noel, 21 — Woodland; killed by hostilee fire April 11, 1968, in Quang Nam

Bloomer, Sgt. Donald Hugh, 21 — Kelso; killed by hostilee fire while on patrol duty in Tay Ninh, April 3, 1970

Bobbitt, Spec. 4 Jerry Keith, 19 — Longview; killed by friendly fire in Vietnam, April 1, 1971

Booth, Sp. 4 Gary Preston, 20 — Winlock; crew member of plane lost over water off South Vietnam, Dec. 23, 1970

Curtis, Pfc. Gregory Paul, 19 — Longview; killed in Kontum, Dec. 14, 1967

Dailey, Pfc. David Leon, 19 — Vader; killed in action in Kontum, May 20, 1970

Edge, Sgt. Dennis Eugene, 20 — Rainier; died in Hau Nghia, Dec. 11, 1968

Eveland, Chief Warrant Officer Mark W., 22 — Kelso; killed in action in Tay Ninh, Aug. 16, 1969

Gaynor, Pfc. Kurtis Lane, 20 — Kalama; died in Khanh Hoa, Jan. 15, 1970

Jacobson, Capt. Warner Craig, 26 — Longview; killed in action in Quang Nam, June 22, 1968

Leyerle, Pfc. Billy Bob, 20 — Kelso; died of wounds received in action in Hau Nghia, Dec. 15, 1969

Malarz, Pfc. Rene Lee, 23 — Winlock, died in Quang Ngai, Aug. 24, 1967

Matter, Pfc. Mark Allan, 20 — Longview; killed in action in Quang Tin, Oct. 1, 1970

Maxim, SP4 Thierry Timothy G., 19 — Ocean Park, 3rd Squadron, 11th Cavalary, died of wounds in Bien Hoa, Vietnam, Sept. 21, 1970

McLawhorn, Spec. 5C Duane L., 22 — died nonhostile, March 31, 1969

Milne, Spec. 4 Ronald James, 19 — Longview; killed in action in Kien Hoa, May 12, 1970

Mollenhour, Pfc. 1 C Robert Carrol — Clatskanie; died of head injury received in fall, Aug. 6, 1970

Olsen, Spec. 4 Keith, 26 — Kelso; killed in action in Tay Ninh, June 20, 1969

Rash, Spec. 4 Lynley Lee, 20 — Longview; died in Pleiku, May 12, 1968

Ray, Sp. 4 Michael George, 20 — Longview; Company A — 5 Battalion (Airmobile), 7 Cavalry; died Dec. 9, 1968

Sargent, Spec. 4 Stevan Roy, 20 — Kalama; died in Long An, Feb. 15, 1968

Secor, Sgt. William Dale, 19 — Kelso; killed in action in Binh Dinh, July 2, 1970

Sides, Sgt. Harold Erwin, 20 — Seaview, mechanic, 5th Infantry Division; died in helicopter crash in Quang Tri, Vietnam, Sept. 20, 1970.

Silvesan, Spec. 4 Dennis Ray, 21 — Longview; died in Pleiku, May 24, 1970

Smith, Staff Sgt. Albert Heugh, 34 — Kelso; killed in action in Binh Duong, Jan. 16, 1967

Spears, Pfc. Milton Earl, 20 — Longview; killed in action in Hau Nghia, May 6, 1968

Wagner, 2nd Lt. William Peter III, 22 — Longview; died in Binh Dinh, June 23, 1967

Weiderman, Spec. 4 Claude Fredrick, 22 — Castle Rock/Longview; 1st Infantry Division; killed in action, Aug. 8, 1966

Marines

Aasen, Lance Cpl. David Kim, 22 — Longview; died of wounds in Quang Nam, Aug. 22, 1967

Beckwith, Lance Cpl. William Arnold, 22 — Kelso; killed in action in Quang Tri, July 4, 1968

Davidson, Cpl. William Alvin, 20 — Longview; died in Honolulu, April 26, 1968

Erickson, Capt. Stephen J., 27 — Longview; test pilot; died in plane crash over Chesapeake Bay, June 22, 1971

Gilcher, Pfc. Richard Eldon, 19 — Longview; died in Honolulu hospital, nonbattle, March 22, 1967

Hardy, Lance Cpl. Larry Joseph, 20 — Castle Rock; killed in action in Quang Tri, May 14, 1968

King, Pfc. George Louis Jr., 19 — Clatskanie; C Company, 1st Battallion, 4th Marines, 3rd Marine Division; killed in action Quang Tri Provice, South Vietnam, June 5, 1968

Pegg, Pfc. David Burton, 18 — Longview; killed in action in Quang Tin, Oct. 29, 1966

Sanders, Cpl. Harvey Richard, 21 — Kelso; died of wounds in Quang Tin, May 12, 1967

Wilkins, Lance Cpl. Garry Lee, 19 — Longview; killed in action in Quang Tri, May 19, 1968

Navy

Armstrong, Lt. jg. Wayne A., 27 — Longview; pilot/air controller; killed over South China Sea, Oct. 8, 1967

Coulter, Apprentice Seaman William John, 18 — Longview; died in a military transport plane crash near Clark Air Force Base, Philippined, May 11, 1964

Daniels, Petty Officer 2C Richard L., 23 — Rainier; killed in action, March 1, 1971

DeGandi, David E, 19 — Westport; missing when recon plane went down at sea near Korea, Jan. 3, 1959

Kruse, Radioman 3C Dale Lynn, 21 — Castle Rock; died in Quang Tri, April 30, 1968

Messervy, Lt. Harold V., 33 — Longview; pilot; killed in crash of P3A anti-submarine patrol plane in the South China Sea, Dec. 4, 1964

Afghanistan War

Bragg, Spc. Mikayla A., 21 — Longview; died in Afghanistan, Dec. 21, 2011; 201st Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, First Infantry Division, Fort Knox, Ky.

