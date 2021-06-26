Organizers release Go 4th schedule, which runs July 1-4 at Lake Sacajawea

The countdown to celebrate Independence Day at Lake Sacagawea is almost up.

Longview's annual Go 4th Festival returns July 1-4 at the lake.

Longview to OK Go 4th plans Monday, could retract if state doesn't reopen The city of Longview plans to officially OK the Go 4th Festival on Monday on the condition the state reopens by June 30.

The roughly 70-year-old event was canceled in 2020 due to state restrictions to protect attendees from the airborne coronavirus.

Now 2021 is the "comeback year" — or at least that's what this year's buttons say.

People purchase Go 4th buttons prior to the festival to join a raffle to win prizes.

This year, there are fewer button sales, said organizer Arleen Hubble, and less vendors registered due to a time crunch. As state pandemic rules started to loosen in the spring, organizers scrambled to plan the event in about three months which usually takes about a year.

Hubble said the event is a go thanks to giving locals.

"This community goes above and beyond all the time," she said. "They are always there to lend a helping hand."

Go 4th's permit was granted about three weeks before the event. Hubble said proof of the event's insurance came last Wednesday.