Organizers release Go 4th schedule, which runs July 1-4 at Lake Sacajawea
Organizers release Go 4th schedule, which runs July 1-4 at Lake Sacajawea

70th Annual Go 4th Festival

The Struttor's Baton group twirls down Washington Way during the annual Go 4th parade in Longview July 4, 2019.

 Courtney Talak

The countdown to celebrate Independence Day at Lake Sacagawea is almost up.

Longview's annual Go 4th Festival returns July 1-4 at the lake.

The roughly 70-year-old event was canceled in 2020 due to state restrictions to protect attendees from the airborne coronavirus.

Now 2021 is the "comeback year" — or at least that's what this year's buttons say.

People purchase Go 4th buttons prior to the festival to join a raffle to win prizes. 

This year, there are fewer button sales, said organizer Arleen Hubble, and less vendors registered due to a time crunch. As state pandemic rules started to loosen in the spring, organizers scrambled to plan the event in about three months which usually takes about a year.

Hubble said the event is a go thanks to giving locals. 

"This community goes above and beyond all the time," she said. "They are always there to lend a helping hand."

Go 4th's permit was granted about three weeks before the event. Hubble said proof of the event's insurance came last Wednesday.

Other state pandemic restrictions are expected to lift this Wednesday, and locals are set to start Go 4th events the next day. 

"Everybody has such a good time," Hubble said.

Go 4th Festival schedule

Thursday, July 1
  • 6 p.m., Firecracker 5K Fun Run, Hemlock Plaza
 
Friday, July 2
  • All day, Longview firefighters hole-in-one golf, Lake Sacajawea
  • 8-10 a.m., Pioneer Lions breakfast, Hemlock Plaza
  • 9 a.m.–10 p.m., food vendors open, Hemlock Plaza
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m., kids' festival, Lake Sacajawea
  • Noon-10 p.m., carnival, in front of R.A. Long High School
  • 5:30 p.m., cardboard boat regatta, Martin Dock
  • 8-10 p.m., live entertainment, Martin Dock

Saturday, July 3

  • All day, Longview firefighters hole-in-one golf, Lake Sacajawea
  • 8 a.m., parade line up, 14th Avenue and Broadway 
  • 8-10 a.m., Pioneer Lions breakfast, Hemlock Plaza
  • 9 a.m.-10 p.m., food vendors open, Hemlock Plaza
  • 10 a.m., parade, 14th Avenue and Broadway 
  • 10 a.m.-6 p.m., kids' festival, Lake Sacajawea
  • Noon-10 p.m., carnival, in front of R.A. Long High School
  • 1-2:30 p.m., Longview Community Church tour, Kessler Boulevard and Washington Way
  • 1-10 p.m., live entertainment, Martin Dock
  • 2:30 p.m., Longview Community Church concert by Linda Monahan, Kessler Boulevard and Washington Way
  • 3-4:30 p.m., Longview Community Church tour, Kessler Boulevard and Washington Way
Sunday, July 4
  • All day, Longview firefighters hole-in-one golf, Lake Sacajawea
  • 8-10 a.m., Pioneer Lions breakfast, Hemlock Plaza
  • 10 a.m.-1 p.m., church service and praise bands, Martin Dock
  • Noon, Lions kids' races, R.A. Long High School
  • Noon-5 p.m., kids' festival, Lake Sacajawea
  • Noon-10 p.m., carnival, in front of R.A. Long High School
  • 1:30–10 p.m., live entertainment, Martin Dock
  • 10 p.m., fireworks with "soundtrack broadcast" on The Peak 98.3 FM
