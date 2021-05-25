Organizers move forward planning this year's Go 4th Festival in Longview

Longview's Go 4th Festival is moving forward, and organizers are planning the three-day celebration while awaiting approval from the city.
"It was a killer last year not to have it, so I'm really excited about this year," Go 4th board member Arleen Hubble said Tuesday. "We're just going to go for the gusto."
Hubble said in mid-March she was hopeful the event would go forward but was uncertain because the city hadn't approved the necessary permit. While the city still hasn't yet given the official go-ahead, organizers began planning in earnest a few weeks ago, she said.
Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said Tuesday the city is holding off on issuing the permit a bit longer until it gets some "cues from the governor" on what the city can allow.
"We're hoping we will get to issue it," he said. "We're all getting geared up for it."
The Independence Day celebration from July 2-4 at Lake Sacajawea will include the usual fireworks, parade and festival, though some things will be different this year.
Hubble said organizers will suggest attendees social distance if possible and wear masks, but the Go 4th Festival Association is a small nonprofit that won't be able to make everyone comply.
The festival will include entertainment all three days, a parade, church service, and "Kids' Fest" for two or three days, Hubble said. The annual Cardboard Boat Regatta is set for July 2 with the theme "Movie Mania."
Hubble said the parade will be held July 3 to avoid interfering with church traffic on Sunday, July 4.
The board canceled the timber competition because they couldn’t plan the extensive logging tournament in time. Hubble said the festival won't include the beer gardens.
Organizers are working to find sponsors for the event, as well as vendors, Hubble said. About 50 vendors have signed up so far, which is "light," she said. Hubble said it's been tough to organize a large event amid so much uncertainty.
"I've been doing this over 30 years now," she said. "I love it. It just gets scary at times trying to get everything done."
Hubble said the festival's typical budget is "well over" $100,000. The organization would appreciate any support, and people can donate to the event at gofourthfestival.org, she said.
Attendees have supported the festival for decades by buying pins with the festival logo. A week after the event, button numbers are drawn for prizes like local restaurant gift certificates. Hubble said she ordered 3,000 buttons, about half as many as usual.
"I think everybody is looking forward to it because last year was the first year ever it's been canceled and it's been going for many years," she said.
Last year’s celebration was called off May 1 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but this year things are looking up: case rates are decreasing, vaccination rates are going up and Gov. Jay Inslee on May 13 announced Washington is moving toward fully reopening statewide by June 30.
Cowlitz County, and the rest of the state, is in Phase 3 of the state reopening plan, which caps outdoor events at 400 people. It's unclear what, if any, restrictions or limitations may still be in place after the state "fully reopens."
Go 4th typically draws around 30,000 attendees a year.
Inslee said full reopening could happen before June 30 once 70% of residents 16 and older have initiated vaccination.
As of Saturday, about 61% of residents 16 and older had initiated vaccination. About 51% of those 16 and older were fully vaccinated.