Organizers move forward planning this year's Go 4th Festival in Longview

Longview's Go 4th Festival is moving forward, and organizers are planning the three-day celebration while awaiting approval from the city.

"It was a killer last year not to have it, so I'm really excited about this year," Go 4th board member Arleen Hubble said Tuesday. "We're just going to go for the gusto."

Hubble said in mid-March she was hopeful the event would go forward but was uncertain because the city hadn't approved the necessary permit. While the city still hasn't yet given the official go-ahead, organizers began planning in earnest a few weeks ago, she said.

Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said Tuesday the city is holding off on issuing the permit a bit longer until it gets some "cues from the governor" on what the city can allow.

"We're hoping we will get to issue it," he said. "We're all getting geared up for it."

The Independence Day celebration from July 2-4 at Lake Sacajawea will include the usual fireworks, parade and festival, though some things will be different this year.

Hubble said organizers will suggest attendees social distance if possible and wear masks, but the Go 4th Festival Association is a small nonprofit that won't be able to make everyone comply.