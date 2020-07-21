Oregon Way sewer inspection to cause street closures
Oregon Way sewer inspection to cause street closures

Camera inspection of the Oregon Way sewer main will cause some street closures between 11 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday, according to the City of Longview.

Baltimore Street between Oregon Way and the alley located west of Oregon Way will be closed to traffic. One lane of Oregon Way  between Cypress Street and Beech Street also will be closed.

Allied Trenchless, from Chelan, Washington, is inspecting the Oregon Way main between Cypress Street and Beech Street.

