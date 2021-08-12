Oregon Way construction to close roadway between Beech Street, Tennant Way next week

Drivers, pedestrians and handicapped people will have safer, easier access to the northern section of Oregon Way by the fall after experiencing closures next week.

Longview officials are improving a roughly 2,300 foot section of Oregon Way from Beech Street to Tennant Way. Longview Engineer Sam Barham said crews will close and repave sections of the roadway for two days next week.

Both of the lanes near the curb going northbound and southbound will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday. The next day, both of the lanes near the median going northbound and southbound will be closed during the same time period.

Both days, drivers will not be able to turn off of Oregon Way when driving between Beech Street and Tennant Way. Drivers will also not be able to turn onto Oregon Way from Baltimore Street or Cypress Street. Local access will be available on Baltimore Street from California Way to Oregon Way.

The project started June 21 and is expected to be completed around October, Barham said. The city’s transportation benefit district, which funds repairs of the city’s oldest streets, covered the $968,000 project. He said he expects the new roadway to last about 15 years.

A traffic and pedestrian signal will also be repaired on Baltimore Street. Ramps that comply with American with Disabilities Act standards were installed and sidewalks were extended to keep pedestrians out of traffic, he added, to "reduce the time they are off the sidewalk and in the roadway on both sides."

