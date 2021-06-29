Oregon Way construction begins Thursday

The city of Longview has planned construction on Oregon Way Thursday and Friday and again July 6 and 7.

The work includes pavement grinding and surface preparation for fresh asphalt on Oregon Way, according to the city.

Drivers should expect:

• One lane closures northbound and southbound on Oregon Way

• One lane closures on Oregon Way from Baltimore Street to Tennant Way from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Intermittent intersection closures at Baltimore Street

• The intersection of Baltimore Street and Oregon Way periodically blocked for up to 20 minutes

• No on-street parking on Oregon Way from Baltimore Street to Tennant Way

• Cypress Street closed at Oregon Way

Editor's note: This story was updated June 29, 2021 to correct the dates of the project.

