Oregon Way construction begins Thursday
Oregon Way construction begins Thursday

Road work STOCK

The city of Longview has planned construction on Oregon Way Thursday and Friday and again July 6 and 7.

The work includes pavement grinding and surface preparation for fresh asphalt on Oregon Way, according to the city. 

Drivers should expect: 

• One lane closures northbound and southbound on Oregon Way

• One lane closures on Oregon Way from Baltimore Street to Tennant Way from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

• Intermittent intersection closures at Baltimore Street

• The intersection of Baltimore Street and Oregon Way periodically blocked for up to 20 minutes

• No on-street parking on Oregon Way from Baltimore Street to Tennant Way

• Cypress Street closed at Oregon Way

Editor's note: This story was updated June 29, 2021 to correct the dates of the project.

