Oregon Way construction begins July 6

The city of Longview has planned construction July 6 and 7 on Oregon Way.
The work includes pavement grinding and surface preparation for fresh asphalt on Oregon Way, according to the city.
Drivers should expect:
• One lane closures northbound and southbound on Oregon Way
• One lane closures on Oregon Way from Baltimore Street to Tennant Way from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Intermittent intersection closures at Baltimore Street
• The intersection of Baltimore Street and Oregon Way periodically blocked for up to 20 minutes
• No on-street parking on Oregon Way from Baltimore Street to Tennant Way
• Cypress Street closed at Oregon Way
