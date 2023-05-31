Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Fishery managers closed the recreational Chinook and steelhead spring fishing season on the Columbia River downstream of the Bonneville Dam starting Thursday — four days earlier than anticipated.

Oregon and Washington officials made the decision — which bars fishing and retaining the species from the Tongue Point/Rocky Point line upstream to Bonneville Dam — during a Wednesday hearing to be compliant with the federal Endangered Species Act.

The recreational fishery downstream of the Bonneville Dam was originally scheduled to close Sunday, but will now close Thursday for 15 days. The fishery from Bonneville Dam upstream to the Oregon and Washington border closed May 25.

The Columbia River summer fishery reopens June 16 with Chinook and steelhead retention allowed both upstream and downstream of Bonneville Dam.

The National Marine Fisheries Service advised fishery managers to close the spring season immediately because fishing for the species past Wednesday violates the Endangered Species Act, according to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife press release.

The release states the expected return of upriver adult spring Chinook to the Columbia River mouth was downgraded from the 153,000 fish predicted on May 24 to 143,000 fish predicted on Wednesday. The numbers showed the fisheries were over the allowed impact rate for spring and summer Snake River Chinook and Upper Columbia spring Chinook, as determined by the Endangered Species Act, according to the press release.