Oregon state requires permit to drive on Historic Columbia River Highway this summer

Historic Columbia River Highway permit map

A map shows where permits will be required this summer along the Historic Columbia River Highway.

 Oregon Department of Transportation

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE — Drivers along the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon this summer will be required to purchase a vehicle permit to use the highway to reach Waterfall Corridor and Multnomah Falls.

Oregon officials say a "time-entry" permit will be required from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 24 to Sept. 5 for every personal vehicle on Historic Columbia River Highway between Vista House and Ainsworth State Park.

People can purchase the permits online or a limited amount in person on the day of travel. The cost of the permits has not yet been released.

People who visit the area by bike, tour group or public transit will not have to purchase a permit, officials say. Traveling in groups also reduces congestion, they added.

