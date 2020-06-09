You are the owner of this article.
Oregon police investigating fake monkey with noose as a bias crime.
Oregon police investigating fake monkey with noose as a bias crime.

The Oregon State Police are investigating a stuffed monkey with a noose around its neck that was found along Highway 30 outside of Rainier city limits as a bias crime. 

The stuffed animal was found near mile post 44 in Lindberg, according to the Oregon State Police, and they are seeking suspects in the ongoing investigation.

According to a Sunday Facebook post by Scappoose resident Darrell Bell, his father, who is African-American, was driving along the highway when he spotted the monkey tied to a metal post.

His father stopped to take the monkey down, according to the post. It presumably relates to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the ensuing protests against racism and police brutality that have occurred nationally.

