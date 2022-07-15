Oregon pianist, guitarist, composer, lyricist, vocalist and recording artist John Nilsen returns to Longview to perform

Oregon pianist, guitarist, composer, lyricist, vocalist and recording artist John Nilsen returns to Longview for a solo piano concert at 6 p.m. July 26 at Longview United Methodist Church, 2851 30th Ave., Longview.

In November 2021, Nilsen was chosen a Yamaha Signature Piano Artist. He has performed in all 50 states in the United States. He also has performed in Europe and Asia, and has sold more than a million CDs worldwide.

Born in Seattle in 1956, Nilsen and his family moved to Portland in 1960. When he was 6 years old, he started studying classical piano from his mother. When he was 14 years old, he began playing the guitar. In 1974, he moved to Ashland, Ore., to attend Southern Oregon College (Southern Oregon University). He graduated in 1979 with a bachelor of arts degree in English. In 1995, he received the Distinguished Alumnus Award from the university. The award is the most prestigious given to SOU graduates.

From 1983 to 1985, Nilsen recorded three successful solo piano records on Los Angeles’s Eagle Records.

In 1987, Nilsen founded the Magic Wing recording label which has a catalog of 18 successful titles, each with international distribution, according to Nilsen’s bio.

Worldwide, 250 of his compositions and musical arrangements are receiving Broadcast Music Inc. royalties.

His 20th CD, Foreign Films, released in August 2019, emphasizes Nilsen’s piano compositions with an orchestra backup. Several piano solos have a string quartet backup. The 18 tracks are intended to make listeners feel like they are listening to a motion picture soundtrack.

Nilsen currently is recording his 21st CD.

He played 240 performances each of the 30 years before COVID-19 hit in 2020.

Nilsen splits his performances among touring internationally and performing with the John Nilsen Trio featuring Jeff Leonard on bass and Jason Moore on percussion; and with his guitar/vocal rock band John Nilsen and SWIMFISH featuring Dave Captein on bass, Mike Snyder on drums and percussion, Bob Logue on guitar and vocals, and Don Woodward on guitar, mandolin, harmonica and vocals.

According to Nilsen’s bio, SWMFISH includes Nilsen’s piano playing and features his acoustic and electric guitar playing.

He has been a member of Ten Grands, created by Oregon musician, songwriter and pianist Michael Allen Harrison as a platform to benefit music education and the play it forward program.

Nilsen also gives back to his community.

For the past 25 years, he has been teaching songwriting residencies and speaking to students in schools including every school in Oregon’s West Linn/Wilsonville School District and throughout the country.