Oregon man gets suspended jail time in harassment case

"I was retained by (the victim) to negotiate what he said was a debt that was allegedly owed," Imboden told The Daily News. "I negotiated (twice) for him to pay an amount. He tendered that payment, the defendant then came back and demanded additional money, which (the victim) declined to tender to him, at which time the gentlemen began making threats on (the victim) as well as myself and our families. … I advised (the victim) to report to the police, which he did."

Reached by phone, the victim in the case said he was never repaid any money. He said he was satisfied with just moving on from the entire ordeal.

According to court documents, Nimeh threatened and demanded money from the victim and Imboden in 2015. Nimeh claimed the victim owed him gambling debts, which the victim denied, according to a police report.

The victim received at least a dozen voicemails in May 2015 from a man who self-identified as "Mickey," and who called the victim "garbage," used racially- and expletive-laden insults and told the victim he was "going to get hurt bad."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Cowlitz County Prosecutor Ryan Jurvakainen said "Mickey" and Nimeh are believed to be the same person.