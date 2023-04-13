A draft policy bill for Oregon’s $1 billion to fund the replacement of the Interstate 5 Bridge was released ahead of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation information hearing at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

The draft comes with one major caveat: The total cost of the project may not exceed $6.3 billion.

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program estimated in February that the cost of the replacement will cost $6 billion, with a range of between $5 billion and $7.5 billion. The biggest chunk, with an estimated price tag of between $1.64 billion and $2.45 billion, will go toward the replacement of the bridge itself.

The remaining money will be spent on transit investments, scheduled to cost between $1.32 billion and $1.99 billion; on Oregon and Washington interchanges, roadways and shared use path, estimated at $1.05 billion to $1.57 billion for work in Oregon and $990 million to $1.49 billion for work in Washington.

Financial commitments from both states is a near prerequisite for the program to receive up to $2.7 billion in federal funds. In addition to state and federal funds, tolling is expected to contribute between $1.1 billion and $1.6 billion.

In March, Oregon lawmakers said they were working to come up with $1 billion to replace the bridge, matching the commitment made by Washington last year.

After the Columbia River Crossing — the previous attempt to replace the bridge — died in the Washington Legislature in 2013, elected officials in Washington knew they had to make the first move this time around.

Back then, the Columbia River Crossing project’s cost was estimated at $3.4 billion, with the states putting up $450 million each. Both amounts have more than doubled since.