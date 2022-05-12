Oregon land-use agency sends back Port Westward rezone decision

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon's land-use appeal board Tuesday sent a request to rezone hundreds of acres near Port Westward back to Columbia County, following a decision last September by county commissioners approving the change.

For years, Columbia County's commissioners and port officials have been trying to rezone 837 acres at Port Westward so developers can build industrial businesses. At a September board meeting, the county commissioners approved the latest rezone request.

"It's not a rejection, it's a remand to get answers to some of the questions the board has," Sean Clark, Port of Columbia County executive director, said. "There have been several go's at this."

Each time, attempts at rezoning have met speed bumps — lengthy public comment hearings, legal appeals led by Columbia Riverkeeper and remands from the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals.

The state land-use agency on Tuesday sent the rezone request back to the Columbia County commissioners asking for more information. Though the agency has never rejected the land change request outright, the remand marks another delay after the county and port's nearly decade-long attempt to develop at Port Westward.

“The decision by the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals is disappointing for those seeking responsible economic development in Columbia County and in the state of Oregon, but we remain hopeful and will continue to work to expand economic opportunity in this underserved part of the state,” Clark said in a news release.

Located in largely rural land near Clatskanie, Port Westward is a deep-water port with dock facilities and access to the 43-foot navigation channel in the Columbia River.

Clark said the 837-acre expansion, which was first proposed by Port of St. Helens in 2013, would help bring economic growth to both the Columbia County and Westward ports. Currently, Port Westward Industrial Park hosts Portland General Electric, the Columbia Pacific Bio-Refinery, the Seely mint farms and, most recently, NEXT Renewable Fuels Oregon.

"The Port believes that we effectively demonstrated that responsible industrial and agricultural uses can coexist together as good neighbors, as they have for decades at Port Westward," Clark said.

Those opposed to the rezone included Columbia Riverkeeper and 1000 Friends of Oregon, who argued industry on this land parcel would not be compatible with neighboring farms.

